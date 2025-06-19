The 7 trendiest trench coats we’ll be shopping this winter

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

From Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s look to today’s celebrities and It-girls rocking the trend à la street style, nothing says sophisticated chic quite like a trench coat.

As the weather turns frosty, it’s the perfect time to dust off your favourite trench coat to layer over your cosiest knits and brave the chill in style.

If you’re on the hunt for a new addition to your coat collection—or looking to invest in a timeless wardrobe staple—we’ve rounded up the best trench coats for women to shop this winter.

The best Women’s Trench Coats to shop in 2025

(Credit: Target ) 01 Target Trench Coat – Neutral $80 at Target Practical, chic, timeless…this coat ticks all our boxes for a classic trench. Its neutral shade and longline design seamlessly pair with any outfit to take you from day to night. Did we mention it’s only $80? Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 02 H&M Brushed Finish Twill Trench Coat $129 at H&M This loose-fit twill finish trench coat is just as cosy as it looks. The double-breasted design is fully lined with a detachable tie belt at the waist for a customizable fit. A great option if you’re looking for a trendy black everyday coat. Shop Now

(Credit: Big W ) 03 Avella Women’s Trench Coat – Cream $25 (usually $39) at Big W This lightweight coat is perfect for layering over your favourite fit. Featuring all the classic details you’d want in a trench, including a buttoned front, notched lapels, and a tie waist for sophisticated comfort. Shop Now

(Credit: Forever New ) 04 Forever New Gabbi Vegan Leather Trench Coat – Berry $199.99 at Forever New A trendy take on the classic style, this edgy coat is made from vegan leather for a smooth, sophisticated style. Its rich berry shade is guaranteed to elevate any ordinary outfit. The ultimate statement coat, if you ask us! Shop Now

(Credit: The Iconic ) 05 Aere Mina Oversized Draped Trench Coat $175 (usually $250) at The Iconic Everyone needs an oversized coat to see them through winter, and this one by Aere is your new cosy companion. With a belted waist for a sleek touch, its lengthy design and comfy silhouette will have you wishing it was cold all year round. Shop Now

(Credit: Country Road ) 06 Country Road Soft Trench Coat in Grey Marle $449 at Country Road Looking for an investment piece? This ultra comfy double-breasted trench is made from a soft wool blend to keep you warm, toasty, and looking chic. Featuring a removable belt and classic button detailing, we’re loving the grey marle shade for a modern look. Shop Now

(Credit: City Chic ) 07 City Chic Kiara Trench – Chocolate $89.98 (usually $179.95) at City Chic Mocha mousse is Pantone’s colour of the year, so it’s only fitting to grab a coat in the trendy shade. This cosy trench is made using faux suede with a breezy feel that’s perfect for popping over woolly knits. Shop Now