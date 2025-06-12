The best loungewear sets to cosy up in this winter

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If you ask us, the best thing about winter is cosying up at home under a comfy blanket with a delicious hot drink in hand. Loungewear season is finally here, and we couldn’t be happier (or cosier).

If you’re in need of a fresh new set of winter sweats to keep you cosy during a night in with Netflix, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the best loungewear sets to keep you warm, toasty, and looking chic.

The best loungewear sets for winter 2025

(Credit: Hommey ) 01 Hommey Ease Collection $59-$89 at Hommey If you’re after a set of stylish staples, you’ll want to check out Hommey’s new Ease collection. Featuring four fun colourways- so you can stay matching or mix it up each piece is made from ultra soft cotton jersey to keep you comfy from day to night. Shop Now

(Credit: Lorna Jane ) 02 Lorna Jane LJC Heritage Quarter Zip Sweat $150 at Lorna Jane Whether lounging around at home or taking it chill between workouts, Lorna Jane’s winter wear has everything you need to keep cosy. From matching tracksuit sets to preppy quarter zip sweatshirts, each piece screams stylish comfort. Shop Now

(Credit: All for Mimi ) 03 All for Mimi Zip Hoodie and Track Pant $109 and $89 at All for Mimi Celebrating diversity with a sustainable approach to fashion, All For Mimi offers a mix of on-trend, timeless pieces made for every body. Offering versatile pieces to complete your wardrobe from work essentials to pyjama sets, we’ll be adding the super soft fleece track pants and hoodie to our carts. Shop Now

(Credit: Seed Heritage ) 04 Seed Heritage Vertical Rib Shirt and Pant Set $149.95 at Seed Heritage Known for elevating the everyday, Seed doesn’t just stop at fashion-forward work and weekend wear. Their range of sleep and loungewear will have you looking sleek and stylish even during a night in. Shop Now

(Credit: Cotton On ) 05 Cotton On Body Plush Graphic Crew Sweatshirt $49.99 at Cotton On Shorts, sweatshirts, hoodies, or track pants, you name it, and Cotton On Body will have it. Loved for their wide range of colours, prints, and styles, this Aussie brand has become a household staple thanks to comfy, versatile pieces at affordable prices. Shop Now