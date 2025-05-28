Though we may not want to admit it, winter is here, and the weather has officially cooled down.
While the beaches are sadly becoming less enticing, we can find solace in the knowledge that the icy chill gives us the perfect excuse to snuggle up in front of the TV with a piping cup of tea and a blanket.
Preferably… a hooded blanket. They’re the most cosy – and manoeuvrable on the market, and it’s safe to say Oodies in particular have dominated the hooded blanket market since launching in 2018.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best Oodies to shop this winter below.
The 7 best Oodies to shop in Australia in 2025:
Penguin Oodie
$69 from the Oodie (reduced from $89)
Be warm, snug (and cute) with this penguin design Oodie. Made cruelty-free from quality materials, with added length for comfort, your naps just got elevated.
Key features:
- Free shipping and returns
- Toastytek™ flannel fleece exterior
- Super warm sherpa fleece interior
- Fully machine washable
- One size fits most
Purple Oodie
$49 (reduced from $89) from the Oodie
If you’re less keen on cutesy prints, this purple Oodie is more low-key for your cuddly nights in. And if you don’t like purple, no worries! Enjoy the original Oodie in almost 50 other colours!
Key features:
- Free shipping and returns
- Toastytek™ flannel fleece exterior
- Super warm sherpa fleece interior
- Fully machine washable
- One size fits most
Avocado Oodie
$69 (reduced from $89) from the Oodie
Get ready to be the toastiest avocado in town. Made with love and extra fluffiness, this avocado-themed Oodie is perfect for lounging around the house or even fun costume parties, if that’s your thing.
Key features:
- Free shipping and returns
- Toastytek™ flannel fleece exterior
- Super warm sherpa fleece interior
- Fully machine washable
- One size fits most
Panda Oodie
$69 (reduced from $89) from the Oodie
Embrace the panda vibes and snuggle up in style with this adorable Oodie. Made with the softest materials, it’s perfect for those chilly nights on the couch.
Key features:
- Free shipping and returns
- Toastytek™ flannel fleece exterior
- Super warm sherpa fleece interior
- Fully machine washable
- One size fits most
Floral Sherpa Blanket
$75 from the Oodie
You’ll welcome the chilly weather once you get your hands on this snuggly blanket. It boasts a stunning floral design in warming shades that are sure to brighten even the gloomiest of days.
Key features:
- One size
- Easy returns
- Machine washable
- Fully-lined sherpa fleece
- Single doona-sized
Cloud Oodie
$69 (reduced from $89) from the Oodie
Made from plush polyester with a snuggly oversized hood and extra large pocket for added warmth, this wearable blanket features a fluffy texture that not only feels soft as a cloud on the inside, but also on the outside, thanks to its ultra cute cloud design.
Key features:
- Free shipping and returns
- Toastytek™ flannel fleece exterior
- Super warm sherpa fleece interior
- Fully machine washable
- One size fits most
Eeyore Oodie
$89 (reduced from $109) from The Oodie
Whether you’re binge-watching Netflix or chilling outdoors, this fluffy Eeyore-themed Oodie will keep you as snug as a bug. It’s available in a range of great colours and patterns for all kinds of tastes.
Key features:
- Plush hood to keep your head toasty
- Cosy, plush fabric
- Perfect size for men and women
- Big, roomy pocket
Is it worth buying an Oodie?
While some Oodies and hooded blankets come with a higher price tag than traditional blankets, their unmatched comfort, warmth, and unique style make them a worthwhile investment for many.
The soft material, oversized desig,n and wide range of colours and patterns offer a luxurious and cosy experience, perfect for lounging and relaxation.
So, if you prioritise comfort, an Oodie or hooded blanket can become a staple in your home, potentially even saving you money on heating bills!