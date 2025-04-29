Activewear is a staple in any wardrobe – that’s why finding cheap activewear brands in Australia fills us with such joy.
Not only do we wear activewear to exercise, but it is now an everyday, easy throw-on look for daily errands, picking the kids up from school or grabbing a coffee with friends.
As much as we would love to invest all of our money into all of these fancy activewear brands on the market, there is absolutely no need, because there are countless affordable options to turn to that still get the job done.
So, you can throw away the sports bra that is no longer supporting you, as well as the leggings that don’t fit and are just plain unflattering. Because, below, we are taking a look at some of our favourite affordable yet good quality and stylish activewear brands to shop that won’t break the bank.
The best cheap activewear brands to shop in Australia
It’s hard to look past Cotton On when it comes to affordable alternatives. The brand creates on-trend pieces at accessible prices and its Curve range offers options for sizes up to AU 26.
Our top picks:
- Ultra Soft Side Pocket Full Length Tight, $49.99 at Cotton On
- Fleece Lined Zip Thru Long Sleeve, $49.99 at Cotton On
Also available at:
02
Puma is one of the leading activewear brands across the globe, known for its combination of style and performance. Shop affordable activewear pieces such as leggings, tops, bras and shorts, or splurge with some quality shoes for all activity levels.
Our top picks:
Also available at:
03
Global activewear brand Reebok has long been a leader in stylish workout clothes, from its basketball gear of the ’90s until now. It offers high quality activewear at a range of prices and styles to suit your needs.
Our top picks:
Also available at:
04
Shopping affordably does not mean you have to sacrifice style nor substance and Rockwear activewear is proof of that. The iconic Australian brand creates ultra stylish pieces to get you from the gym to the coffee shop.
Our top picks:
- Plush Fleece Crew Hoodie, $48.99 (usually $69.99) at Myer
- Plush Fleece Wide Leg Sweat Pant, $55.99 (usually $79.99) at Myer
Also available at:
05
Glassons is known for its stylish workout wear that gives off that effortless athleisure look. You can shop yoga pants, unitards, bike shorts and more, all at prices that won’t put a dent in your credit card!
Our top picks:
06
Whether you enjoy a hot girl walk or an intense gym workout, you’ll find something suitable at Gymshark. It has everything you need from trending workout sets to comfy recovery sweatpants.
Our top picks:
Also available at:
Why is activewear so expensive?
Activewear often carries a hefty price tag due to the advanced fabrics and technology used. These materials wick away sweat, breathe better and sometimes even offer features like compression or UV protection.
The design and construction can also contribute to the cost, with features like specific seams or flattering cuts adding to the overall price.
Luckily for you, the brands we’ve listed above offer stylish and functional activewear at accessible prices, meaning you can find equally quality pieces that fit your budget.
