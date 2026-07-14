Brooke Warne’s dazzling diamond engagement ring is worth more than you think

Brooke Warne has got engaged to her boyfriend Alex Heath, and the proposal came with a gorgeous ring!

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The daughter of Shane Warne, 29, is set to tie the knot with her partner of six years after he popped the question during a holiday in the United States.

Now, New Idea has learnt the eye-watering value of her glitzy pear-shaped engagement ring, which has caught the attention of her followers.

Our expert, Melbourne-based jeweller Kosta Theochari, has estimated that the diamond ring could cost as much as $47,300.

Brooke Warne is engaged to Alex Heath, and the ring’s stunning value has been revealed. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Brooke’s engagement ring appears to be in either 18ct white gold or platinum and features a centre pear-shaped diamond of about 2 carats in size held in with a three-claw setting,” the owner of MDT Design tells us.

“The diamond does look to be white, so it would be in a G to D colour range. The band features small claw-set round diamonds, which create a daintier-looking band compared to something more solid.”

“In regard to pricing, if these were all-natural diamonds, I would estimate the cost to be $47,300; if the diamonds are lab-grown, the cost would be around $6,400.”

Brooke announced her engagement in a heartwarming Instagram post, sharing sweet photographs of the moment Alex got down on one knee to propose.

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“It was always us,” she gushed in a caption.

Brooke’s mother, Simone Callahan, took to the comments to share a heartfelt message, claiming there was a hidden message from Brooke’s late father, Shane, in the pictures.

Australian cricket legend Shane passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52, while on holiday in Thailand, after suffering from a heart attack.

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“Truly a beautiful match made in Heaven, beyond happy for you both, endless LOVE, and the rainbow 🌈. Dad’s sign for you, Brookie & Alex. He will be over the moon celebrating. Enjoy this special moment; can’t wait to squish you,” Simone gushed.

Brooke’s brother, Jackson, also commented, “I have a brother! Congrats, guys.”

Brooke’s mother, Simone, said the rainbow was a touching message from her father, Shane Warne. (Credit: Instagram)

While their sister, Summer, added, “Could not have asked for a better brother-in-law; their love is something I can only hope to have half of one day.”

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The engagement came during Brooke and Alex’s romantic holiday in the United States, where they visited Montana, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.

Brooke and Alex have been together since 2019, but tend to keep their relationship relatively private.

“He’s my best friend, and I’m so grateful for everything he does for me,” Brooke previously said of her partner.

“I’m very lucky to have him in my life.”

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