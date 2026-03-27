MasterChef judge Sofia Levin is engaged – here’s the sweet love story behind the ring

MasterChef judge Sofia Levin has announced that she is engaged.

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The food critic, 36, tends to keep her personal life relatively private but shared the joyous news in a new interview.

Speaking to our sister publication TV Week, Sofia confirmed she is engaged to a childhood friend with whom she reconnected last year.

“We hadn’t really seen each other much for about 20 years,” she gushed.

“That was over a year ago now, which is wonderful. We’re engaged, which is not a secret.”

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Sofia Levin has announced she is engaged. (Credit: Instagram)

Sofia sweetly described her fiancé as a “beautiful person and an amazing support”, proving she is happier than ever with her new love.

She revealed they have just renovated their home together, but won’t be saying “I do” just yet, thanks to her busy MasterChef filming schedule.

“I don’t think it’ll happen anytime in the next 12 months,” she admitted. “There’s just too much going on. And you know, it’s nice to be engaged.”

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While she has only just confirmed her engagement, she hinted at the news by sharing a photograph of her glittering ring in a 2025 wrap-up post.

Who is Sofia Levin’s partner?

Sofia has not revealed the name of her partner, simply sharing that it is a childhood classmate with whom she has recently reconnected.

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She has kept his identity under wraps and tends to keep him off her social media pages.

Sofia has always kept her personal life relatively private, and little has been known about her love life in recent years.

The food critic was previously in a long-term relationship with Epic Pizza owner Matt John.

They announced their engagement in May 2016, and they were believed to have gotten married in Lombok in 2017, though they never confirmed this.

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Sofia is on the MasterChef judging panel with Andy Allen, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. (Credit: Network Ten )

The couple quietly went their separate ways, with the split believed to have taken place sometime in 2021.

In 2023, she sparked speculation that she was dating wine importer Will Dyer after she tagged him in a series of Instagram posts.

Famously, Sofia was also once forced to deny rumours she was dating Today Show star Karl Stefanovic, after she was erroneously linked to him after his split from ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.

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“It’s not true at all, we’re just friends,” Sofia told our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time.

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