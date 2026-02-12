  •  
EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef winner shares his tips to cooking for Valentine’s Day

Romance in the kitchen is easier than you think!
NEED TO KNOW

  • MasterChef Australia winner Justin Narayan is partnering with IGA to inspire people to cook at home this Valentine’s Day.
  • As part of the Local Love initiative, he is delivering his ultimate Valentine’s Day as part of a special dining experience in Sydney.
  • The 2021 winner is also exclusively sharing his tips with us on how to make the best menu at home.
MasterChef Australia winner Justin Narayan knows his way around the kitchen and is encouraging others to cook at home this Valentine’s Day.

The International Day of Love can feel overwhelming, but the former contestant said it’s the simplest things that can make the biggest difference.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, he said it’s about showing someone you care.

“I would start with just trying to cook something that you really love and something that you’re very confident with cooking, and encourage them to put a little bit of flair, or touch, just think about the other person that they’re cooking for, trying to incorporate some of that flavour or story into it,” he shared.

Justin Nararyan Valentine's Day IGA
Justin Nararyan is ready to cook up romance for Valentine’s Day at IGA. (Credit: IGA)

“I don’t think it has to be like mind-blowingly complex,” he continued.

If you need ideas, you can start with his Masala Pasta Alla Vodka, Chocolate Mud Cake with Cardamom Ice Cream and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or Elote Ribs.

He also says you don’t need to make something completely from scratch in order for it to be special.

“Sometimes it could be just using a store-bought ingredient or a store-bought product, and just trying to pimp it up with either a sauce or a bit of a garnish, or even just plating,” he said.

That’s why Justin has partnered with IGA as part of its Local Love initiative, and is whipping up Valentine’s Day kitchen inspiration at the IGA in Romeo’s Food Hall in Eveleigh, Sydney, on February 12.

For those going, they can look forward to whipped ricotta, whipped hummus, roast chicken, confit tomatoes, steaks, whipped cheesecake, and chocolate mousse.

IGA Valentine's Day
Dining at home is simpler than you think. (Credit: IGA)
According to the supermarket’s research, 84 per cent of Australians say they’d enjoy a meal more if they could customise it, with Justin saying IGA was the perfect go-to destination to do this.

“Every IGA kind of has its own flavours, so it depends on what your local looks like,” he explained, suggesting that people use the best of what their local IGA offers.

If you want to take your food presentation to the next level, the MasterChef champion has a foolproof formula.

“Just make sure everything has a purpose and a meaning,” he explained.

“Because at the end of the day it’s about what it tastes like as well, so don’t compromise flavour over looks.”

Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

