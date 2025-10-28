Woolies releases INSANE new cake in collab with Cinnabon

Aussies have been crazy about Cinnabon ever since the first store opened in Australia in Queensland in late 2019. There was huge anticipation as to when the cult US chain would open its doors Down Under, with eager fans queuing up for hours to get their hands on the sweet, fluffy treats.

Now, enthusiasts can grab a Cinnabon-inspired cake from Woolworths, riding on the coattails of the popular Cinnabon hot cross buns earlier in the year.

Read on to find out why fans are raving about this one!

The “moist” cake was described as “insane” and a “must-try”. (Credit: Instagram @nectoriouspapi)

What is the Cinnabon cake at Woolworths?

The perfect way to spice up morning and afternoon teas, or indulge in a simple sweet treat, the cake features a light sponge swirled with Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon spice and finished with a fluffy cream cheese frosting.

The limited edition cake has been described on social media as a “must-try”, with popular foodie creator @nectoriouspapi saying, “INSANE. That’s all.”

Comments on his Instagram post like, “If I don’t find these I’m RIOTING”, “I’m stalking my store for these”, and “I absolutely NEED this” suggest that the new offering is bound to be a hit.

@snackreviews_aus raved about the frosting, saying she wanted to eat it by itself. She found it “kinda pricey” when compared with the traditional Woolies mud cake, but she said once you try it, “you forget about all that stuff!”

In a review posted with chef and food blogger Nick Vavitis, nectoriouspapi said, “I’m going to say this is the best cake that Woolies has ever had.”

Enough said!

On Instagram, snackreviews_aus was a big fan of the frosting. (Credit: Instagram @snackreviews_aus)

Where can I buy the Cinnabon cake in Australia?

“If our customers loved our Cinnabon hot cross buns, then they are going to be delighted by this newest creation,” says Donald Keith, Woolworths Bakery Merchandise Manager.

“It’s a simple, yet flavour-packed cake that celebrates the iconic flavour that has made Cinnabon such a global success…We encourage customers to get in fast as the new limited edition Cinnabon Cake is expected to roll out the door as soon as it hits shelves.”

The Cinnabon cake will be available at Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores from 29 October for a limited time only. RRP $10.

