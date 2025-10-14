Get the ‘scoop’ on these iconic new desserts from Woolies

Let’s face it, we all need a little dessert in our lives! And as the weather gets increasingly warmer, our eyes inevitably shift from cakes, bakes, and puddings, over to the freezer aisle.

This summer, Woolies has answered our prayers with the release of a brand new range of ice creams inspired by some of Australia’s most loved bakery treats.

(Credit: Woolworths Australia)

What flavours are included in Woolworths’ bakery ice cream range?

Woolies has unveiled a collection of three new iconic flavours, and we can’t wait to try them all!

Woolworths Mud Cake Ice Cream

It is a rich chocolate ice cream featuring real chunks of Woolies’ famous Chocolate Mud Cake, swirled with an indulgent chocolate fudge ripple.

Woolworths Lamington Ice Cream

This flavour offers a classic combination of raspberry ripple, coconut, and cocoa in a creamy ice cream base.

Woolworths Pavlova Ice Cream

A celebration of the Aussie classic, this ice cream features a white chocolate flavour, meringue pieces and passionfruit and mango ripple.

“When you think about some of the most popular Aussie desserts and treats – our famous mud cake, lamingtons, and pavlovas are definitely up there. By mixing these iconic flavours with ice cream, we’re hoping to bring a sweet treat for everyone to enjoy as we head into summer,” said Madeleine Tapley, Woolworths’ Product Developer for Freezer.

“As well as leaning into these classic flavours, we decided to blend in some trendy flavour profiles like passionfruit to add another layer of flare and excitement. We’ve poured a lot of care into crafting this range so every scoop captures that perfect balance of taste and texture.”

When is the new range available?

Woolworths’ new bakery-inspired ice creams are made using fresh Australian dairy, and will be available in one litre tubs for $6.50 each across Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores from Wednesday, October 15.

Be sure to make some room in your freezer!

