Mouthwatering new cookie dough cheesecake flavour launches at Woolies

Brb, drooling!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Woolworths has released a delicious new cheesecake flavour just in time for Father’s Day on September 7th.

The limited edition 900g Choc Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake will be available at stores across the country and online from September 1st.

It joins the existing cheesecake range created by the Woolworths Bakery Team, which includes Woolworths Cheesecake with Biscoff, Woolworths Passionfruit Cheesecake, and Woolworths Lemon Curd Cheesecake.

Choc Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
The new flavour is available for a limited time only. (Credit: Woolworths)

With an ultra-indulgent chocolate chip cookie base, creamy vanilla centre and rich cookie dough pieces featured throughout, the new flavour is sure to fly off supermarket shelves.

“The new Choc Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake is designed to be the perfect centrepiece for Father’s Day celebrations bringing together the comforting nostalgia of cookie dough with the beloved creaminess of cheesecake,” Woolworths Product Developer for Cakes, Cassandra Guevarra, tells New Idea.

Choc Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
We can’t wait to try this! (Credit: Woolworths)

While the Choc Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake has launched with Father’s Day in mind, it’ll stick around for several months still – news that is sure to soothe the sweet tooths of Aussies everywhere!

If you are unable to find the flavour at your local Woolworths store, you can order it online now here for just $23.00.

Stomach rumbling? Why not try making one of our tried and tested cheesecake recipes below:

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist

