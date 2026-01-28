Woolworths brings back adored hot cross bun flavour – and it’s everyone’s favourite!

Woolworths is delivering extra magic this Easter by bringing back its Cadbury Caramilk Hot Cross Buns.

These twists on a beloved classic are inspired by Cadbury’s beloved Caramello chocolate and are full of delicious Caramilk chips.

After a great deal of anticipation, they have finally hit the shelves after their initial release in 2022, which means you can enjoy them from now, right up until Easter.

When it comes to hot cross bun flavours, Bakery Merchandise Manager Donald Keith said it was all about being adventurous.

Are you tempted to try the Caramilk Hot Cross Bun from Woolworths? (Credit: Woolworths)

“Hot cross bun season is all about fun and innovation, and our team enjoys bringing these exciting, limited-edition flavours to our customers each year,” he said.

Not only that, but the Cinnabon Hot Cross Bun has been brought back after its successful debut in 2025, which won the Product of the Year Award.

Fans of creative hot cross bun flavours can also indulge in the Mudcake Hot Cross Bun.

“With proven fan favourites like Cinnabon and Caramelised Biscuit back on the shelves, we knew we had to add another iconic flavour to the mix,” Donald said.

“The Mudcake Hot Cross Buns are a rich, chocolatey treat that are the perfect example of taking a customer favourite and turning it into a seasonal smash.

Caramel fans can also enjoy Woolies’ Caramelised Biscuit Filled Hot Cross Buns, which include an irresistible caramelised biscuit spread.

You can also buy Brioche Hot Cross Buns, which feature Cadbury’s milk chocolate chips.

Of course, if you prefer to stick to the classics, you can buy the Traditional, Fruitless, and Apple and Cinnamon hot cross buns, as well as a variety of gluten-free options.