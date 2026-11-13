Save on streaming in Australia: Best deals, bundles and free trials

With endless streaming services on offer, it can be difficult to know which ones to sign up for.
Different services are home to many of your favourite TV shows and movies, but we’ve all realised that the one we want to watch is on a platform we don’t have (yet).
Never fear, we’ve put together the ultimate watch guide for the most popular releases of the moment, and there are even some deals to cash in on.
If you want to watch all your favourite shows for even cheaper, keep scrolling.
Prime Video
Prime Video is one of the biggest global streaming services and is home to many award-winning hits.
You can sign up with a 30-day free trial, with a monthly plan costing $9.99 from then on.
However, if you pay an annual fee, it will cost you $79 per year, roughly $6.58 per month, locking in some serious savings.
You can also add on other streaming services with your Prime subscription, such as Paramount+, Hayu, and MGM, giving you more for your money!
Our top Prime Video recommendations:
Foxtel
Foxtel is home to endless global and Australian classics, and they’re offering some serious Black Friday savings.
For just $60 per month, you can get a Foxtel Plus and HBO Max subscription, down from $112 per month.
It includes the best of sports, entertainment, HBO, Warner Bros and Discovery, but don’t wait too lost, because the deal ends on December 7.
Our top Foxtel recommendations:
Apple TV
If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, iPad or Mac, don’t miss your chance to get three months of Apple TV for free.
When you buy a new product from Apple, you will be able to redeem your three-month deal, and there are over 180 original TV shows to sink your teeth into.
If you aren’t buying a new product, you can still try out a seven-day free trial before you commit to a membership, costing $15.99 per month.
Our top Apple TV recommendations:
Disney+
Disney+ hasn’t yet announced its Black Friday deals, but we’re expecting some sales to land in November.
However, you can earn Qantas Frequent Flyer Bonus Points when you sign up for a new Disney+ annual or monthly subscription.
You can rake in 9 Qantas Points per $1 spent when you sign up as a new customer through the Qantas Shopping Online Mall until December 31, 2026.
You can also sign up for the Disney+ Perks Program to earn member-only benefits, such as discounted Hoyts movie tickets.
Currently, Disney+ costs upwards of $9.99 per month or $179.99 yearly, but check back here on Black Friday.
Our top Disney+ recommendations:
BINGE
BINGE is Australia’s very own streaming platform, bringing the very best of entertainment Down Under.
Part of the Foxtel group, it also features HBO and Warner Bros. content as well as much, much more.
If you’re not already a member, now is the perfect chance, as Black Friday deals are now available!
You can get BINGE for just $3 for the first month, with prices then increasing to upwards of $10 per month.
Our top BINGE recommendations:
Kayo Sports
If you’re a sports fanatic over an entertainment binge watcher, then Kayo Sports is the service for you.
You can watch over 50 different sports live and on catch-up, with your first week costing just $1.
After that, the standard membership is $29.99 per month and provides you with all the latest AFL, NRL, Cricket, F1, Supercars, NBA and NFL action.