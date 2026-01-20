Coles releases OUTRAGEOUS new snack-inspired hot cross bun flavours

Our friends at Coles are already well-known for pushing the envelope when it comes to…unusual hot cross bun flavours (anyone remember the Special Burger Sauce release?!).

Advertisement

We’re pretty big fans of most of the flavours at New Idea (personally I was hoping for a return of the Wagon Wheels flavour), so we were excited to find out what the new flavours for 2026 are.

Are you ready to find out? Read on!

Doritos Inspired Cheesy Jalapeno Hot Cross Buns. (Credit: supplied)

Doritos Inspired Cheesy Jalapeno Hot Cross Buns

Your eyes do not deceive you, those are Doritos flavoured hot cross buns!

Advertisement

To be more specific, Cheesy Jalapeno Doritos. The bad boys of the range, they are infused with real cheese, bold Doritos inspired seasoning, lively jalapenos, and tomato granules for a nacho-inspired fiesta in every bite.

The snack-inspired HCBs are certainly a bit unusual, but the serving suggestions are to pile them high with bacon and eggs for breakfast or split and stuff them with taco fillings, so Coles are clearly leaning into the savoury side of things with these spicy buns.

Arnott’s Mint Slice™ Inspired Hot Cross Buns. (Credit: supplied)

Arnott’s Mint Slice Inspired Hot Cross Buns

What’s your favourite Arnott’s bikkie? If the answer is Mint Slice, you’ll love this flavour!

Advertisement

Coles took inspiration from the iconic biscuit when creating this one, it’s loaded with choc chunks and peppermint flavoured fudge pieces in a rich chocolatey dough. They recommend enjoying them warm and gooey or as a mint choc ice cream sandwich for a delicious Easter treat.

Sticky Date Inspired Hot Cross Buns. (Credit: supplied)

We’re drooling over this one!

Advertisement

Fans of classic comfort will love Coles’ Sticky Date Inspired Hot Cross Buns, brimming with chewy date pieces and caramel flavoured chips that evoke the nostalgic warmth of sticky date pudding.

Warm them up and let the butter melt into every crevice, or level up your dessert game by transforming them into a rich, indulgent bread and butter pudding. YUM!

Matcha & Raspberry Inspired Hot Cross Buns. (Credit: supplied)

Matcha & Raspberry Inspired Hot Cross Buns

Keeping on trend, these Matcha & Raspberry Inspired Hot Cross Buns blend earthy matcha, white chocolate, and raspberry flavoured fudge pieces, perfect for enjoying as-is, toasted, or used as a base for creative desserts.

Advertisement

The supermarket recommends eating straight out of the pack, toasted with lashings of butter, or getting creative with a matcha bun cheesecake!

When and where are the new hot cross bun flavours available?

The new 2026 flavours will be available in-store and online in February, while stocks last.

Find out when below.

Available from Monday, 2 February:

Sticky Date Inspired Hot Cross Buns 4pk (320g) $5.50 each

Matcha & Raspberry Inspired Hot Cross Buns 4pk (320g) $5.50 each

Advertisement

Available from Monday, 16 February:

Doritos Inspired Cheesy Jalapeno Hot Cross Buns 4pk (320g) $5.50 each

Arnott’s Mint Slice™ Inspired Hot Cross Buns 4pk (320g) $5.50 each

Snack-themed hot cross buns (L-R): Mint Slice, Iced VoVo, and Cheesy Jalapeno Doritos flavours. (Credit: supplied)

What other flavours are available in Coles hot cross buns?

Fan-favourite Iced VoVo flavour has made a return in 2026 (to our delight!). These are available in a four-pack (320g) at $5.50 each.

For those less inspired by novelty flavours, the following, more traditional options are available now:

Coles Traditional Hot Cross Bun 6pk $4.40 each

Coles Chocolate Hot Cross Buns 6pk $4.40 each

Coles Fruit Free Hot Cross Buns 6pk $4.40 each

Coles Apple and Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns 6pk $4.40 each

Coles Traditional Mini Fruit Hot Cross Buns 9pk $4.40 each

Coles Finest Luxurious Fruit Hot Cross Buns 4pk (320g) $5.50 each

Coles I’m Free From… Fruit Hot Cross Buns 3pk (180g) $4.40 each

Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use