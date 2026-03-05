Billionaire James Packer confirms he’s engaged for the fifth time and “looking forward to future”

NEED TO KNOW James Packer has confirmed that he is engaged to his former partner, Kylie Lim.

The pair were together between 2017 and 2020, and reportedly rekindled their romance last year.

This is James’ fifth engagement, after Mariah Carey and Tziporah Malkah, and marriages to Jodhi Meares and Erica Packer.

Billionaire James Packer is set to get married after revealing that he is engaged to former flame, Kylie Lim.

The 58-year-old shared the news exclusively with news.com.au, but provided no further details.

“We are very happy to be engaged and looking forward to the future,” he said.

According to the publication, friends said the date has not been confirmed.

How did James Packer and Kylie Lim meet?

The pair were first introduced by mutual friends in Aspen, and initially dated from late 2017 to 2020, after his relationship with Mariah Carey ended.

They were photographed together for the first time in 2018 while cruising off St Tropez in France during the maiden voyage of his superyacht IJE.

During this time, she helped him through a difficult period, with him describing her as “a good person [and] a really good partner” in his 2018 biography, The Price of Fortune: The Untold Story of Being James Packer.

In 2019, he also provided another rare comment about his then-partner.

‘‘Kylie has been a wonderful influence on my life. I love her very much,’’ he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

After a period of time apart, they reportedly reunited in 2025.

Mariah Carey and James Packer’s romance was quick and dramatic. (Credit: Getty)

What happened with Mariah Carey and James Packer?

This was one of James’ most high-profile romances, and it was tumultuous for them both.

The pair first met when the singer was invited to the 2014 premiere of the film Hercules.

Fast forward to June 2015, and they made their public debut, holding hands in Capri. During the same month, they were spotted kissing in Portofino.

Things seemed serious when Mariah dedicated a performance to the billionaire that July, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I’ve got a new heart,” she said one night in Las Vegas. “James is in the house.”

By September 2015, they stepped onto the red carpet together for the first time, and she performed at the opening of James’ resort in China.

The couple shocked the world when they announced their engagement, after he proposed on January 21, 2016, with a 35-carat Wilfredo Rosado-designed ring.

By September that year, the couple were reported to have fought on a holiday in Greece and then confirmed their split in October.

At the time, a source close to James told People that he “needed a break”, but they still kept in contact.

According to The Blast, the pair settled in early 2017. Mariah pocketed between $5 million and $10 million and kept her engagement ring, which she later sold.

Years later, he admitted that he was at a “low point” during their relationship.

“She was kind, exciting, and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me,” he later told The Australian.

James shares three children with his second wife, Erica Packer. (Credit: Getty)

How many marriages has James Packer had?

James was previously married to Australian model, fashion designer, and TV personality Jodhi Meares from 1999 to 2002.

He then married Erica Packer (née Baxter) in 2007.

They share three children: Jackson, Indigo, and Emanuelle, and then split in 2013.

He was also previously engaged to Tziporah Malkah, formerly known as actress and model Kate Fisher.

