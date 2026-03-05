She was covering F1 for work. Now she’s expecting a baby with its biggest star.

Have you ever wondered what the Drive to Survive cast does when they’re not chasing each other around the F1 tracks?

You won’t be surprised to find out that most of the Formula 1 stars are dating or married to some of the most beautiful and successful women in the world.

And Spanish racing car driver Fernando Alonso is no exception. The 32-time Grand Prix winner is in a relationship with Spanish sports journalist Melissa Jimenez.

Scroll on for everything we know about Fernando Alonso and Melissa Jimenez’s relationship.

Melissa reportedly met Fernando through work. (Credit: Instagram).

Who is Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend, Melissa Jimenez?

Melissa Jimenez is a 38-year-old Spanish sports journalist whom Fernando met on the F1 paddock.

She currently covers the F1 for Spanish television station DAZN. She began her television career at Channel 25TV and has also worked for Sky’s Italian division on the programme Skysprt24

The Belgium-born journalist used to be married to former Barcelona star Marc Bartra, whom she split from in 2022. The former couple share daughters — Gala, 10, and Abril, seven, and son Max, six.

In April 2023, 44-year-old Fernando announced that he had split up with his long-term partner Andrea Schlager, just hours after his podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

The couple keeps a low profile. (Credit: Netflix).

Inside Fernando Alonso and Melissa Jimenez’s relationship

Fernando and Melissa were first linked to each other in 2023 when Melissa was spotted in the background of a photo Fernando took with a fan.

They have kept a relatively low profile as a couple.

The F1 star and journalist are reportedly currently expecting their first child together, but they have yet to publicly confirm the news.

According to Spanish outlet Hola, Melissa is currently in her third trimester, so she has taken a step back from her reporting duties.

Meanwhile, Fernando has hinted that 2026 might be his last year on the track.

“It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally,” he said of his future.

“But I don’t know. I don’t have a clear idea right now. If the car goes well, there’s a good chance it will be my last year.”

