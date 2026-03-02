Inside Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s secret Monaco wedding

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has tied the knot to his influencer partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Advertisement

On February 28, the couple was spotted driving down a winding coastal road in Monaco in a vintage red Ferrari. Alexandra was wearing a sleeveless white dress and holding a bouquet of flowers while Charles was wearing a classic white suit, leading many to believe the couple had wed in secret.

However, both Charles, 28, and Alexandra are yet to formally announce their marriage on their social media accounts.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Charles Leclerc’s relationship.

Alexandra and Charles were first linked to each other in early 2023. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

Who is Charles Leclerc’s wife, Alexandra Saint-Mleux?

Alexandra is a 23-year-old model and influencer.

She was raised in Italy by her parents, Isabela Malena and Sébastien Saint Mleux. After high school, she studied the history of art, specialising in the 20th century, at L’École du Louvre before working as an art assistant at auction house Hôtel Des Ventes De Monte-Carlo and in the public relations team for Monaco Art Week.

After being publicly linked to Charles, Alexandra made her private Instagram account with a little over 1000 followers public, and just over a month later, she hit 1 million followers.

She now has over 3.5 million followers and uses the account to share her style and snapshots of her life behind the scenes.

Advertisement

The couple announced their engagement late last year. (Credit: Instagram).

How did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux meet?

It’s believed Charles and Alexandra have been dating since early 2023, when they were spotted at Paris Fashion Week together.

Soon after, Alexandra attended the Monaco Grand Prix as an official guest of Ferrari, and in July that year, the couple made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon. The two sat next to fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, Francisca Gomes.

Charles proposed to Alexandra in November last year, with the help of the couple’s dachshund, Leo.

Advertisement

“Mr. & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️,” the Formula 1 driver wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Alexandra wearing a diamond engagement ring.

The proposal also featured little plates of decorated cookies that spelled “A & C” and “She Said Yes,” along with little treats in the shape of dog bones that read, “Mom Said Yes”.

The couple was spotted in wedding attire driving in a red Ferrari in Monaco on February 28. (Credit: X).

Inside Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux’s “secret wedding”

On February 28, 2026, the couple appeared to tie the knot in a low-key civil ceremony in Monaco.

Advertisement

After the nuptials, the newlyweds were spotted getting into a multimillion-dollar vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, before driving through Monaco together. Three motorbikes and a black Mercedes followed behind them.

Charles was wearing a white suit, and Alexandra appeared to be wearing a wedding dress and holding a bouquet of flowers.

The following day, Alexandra appeared to hint at her secret wedding by posting a screenshot from Sturt Little which resembled her and Charles driving in the red Ferrari.

She also changed her name in her Instagram bio to “Alexandra Leclerc 🦋.”

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.