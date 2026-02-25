Do YOU want to find love on Married At First Sight 2027? Applications are officially open!

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has shocked fans with its explosive drama, with tense rows making for some jaw-dropping dinner parties.

If you think you have what it takes to survive the experiment, applications for the show’s 14th season have already opened!

There will be a major change in store as expert Mel Schilling has quit the Channel Nine show, with no news yet about who will replace her on the couch with John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Though it has a reputation for its drama, MAFS could lead to a happily ever after as some couples have formed lasting romances on the show.

It remains to be seen if any of the 2026 cast will be so lucky, with a major feud between Bec and Gia so far overshadowing the matches.

So, for your chance to take a seat around the iconic dinner party table yourself in 2027, scroll on to find out how to apply.

Applications for Married At First Sight 2027 have opened. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How to apply for MAFS Australia 2027

Previous contestants have said the application process for MAFS is very lengthy, but if that doesn’t dissaude you, then find out how to apply here!

To be eligible to cast on the Channel Nine show, you must have four months available to film between mid-July until November 2026.

“Married At First Sight is searching for singles across Australia who are genuinely committed to finding love,” the application states.

“This groundbreaking social experiment uses science and psychology to help Australians meet their perfect partner. But there’s a catch… you won’t get to meet your future husband or wife until your wedding day!

“If you are genuine about finding love and ready to commit, APPLY NOW for the biggest social experiment in the country!”

If you’re still interested, click here to apply.

Think you’ve got what it takes to face the dinner party? (Credit: Channel Nine)

Why has Mel Schilling quit MAFS?

Mel is leaving MAFS Australia after the 2026 series, though she will still appear on the UK iteration of the dating show.

She has stepped down after 10 years to focus on her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their daughter, Maddie, with whom she lives in London.

Mel also revealed that she wants to prioritise her health after battling colon cancer, from which she is now in remission.

“After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia,” she shared on February 17.

“This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly. In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK, spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable.

“It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.”

