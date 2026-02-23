EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: MAFS’ Rebecca lets loose as marriage to Steve ends

Married at First Sight star Rebecca Zukowski is officially a free woman – and she couldn’t be happier!

The 51-year-old bride has finally ended her MAFS marriage to Steve Powell, with the pair both opting to leave on February 22’s Commitment Ceremony.

“I came here for love and I didn’t get what I wanted. I’m not going to settle and waste any more of my time, I wrote leave,” Rebecca told her fellow participants and the experts.

Not long after she and Steve finished filming MAFS late last year, Rebecca was seen back in her hometown of Melbourne, letting her hair down and enjoying a few champagnes during an outing with a gal pal.

Radiating sunshine in a lemon-yellow sundress and with an ever-present beaming smile, it was clear that Steve was the last thing on her mind.

“Rebecca looked fabulous and was full of life. She and her bestie couldn’t stop cheersing and were giggling non-stop,” an onlooker says.

Rebecca let her hair down while enjoying drinks with her gal pal in Melbourne. (Credit: Media Mode)

Why did Rebecca and Steve leave MAFS?

Rebecca and Steve, 50, mutually deciding to leave MAFS came after he declined to take part in Intimacy Week with Rebecca.

Steve got into an explosive argument with expert Alessandra Rampolla when she questioned him about this.

One insider close to Rebecca insists she is in a great place currently. She does not regret doing MAFS – even if her marriage unravelled faster than expected.

“She was genuinely shocked by how quickly the wheels came off,” a source close to the vivacious bride tells New Idea exclusively. “No-one goes into MAFS expecting things to fall apart that fast.”

The MAFS bride is getting used to the attention that the show has brought her. (Credit: Media Mode)

What really happened between Rebecca and Steve on MAFS?

Although audiences witnessed tension between Rebecca and Steve, friends say the full dynamic of their relationship was never completely shown.

“Steve was incredibly tough on her,” the insider claims. “Viewers only saw half of what was going on. There was a lot more to their story than what made it to television.”

Far from dwelling on the past, Rebecca is now said to be embracing life after the show and finding humour in her newfound public recognition.

Despite the way she and Steve left MAFS, Rebecca has no regrets about doing the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Does Rebecca have a new partner?

Despite still having her desire to settle down with a handsome silver fox, Rebecca is currently single.

“She isn’t rushing into anything,” reveals the source. “As strange as it sounds, she still feels married while the show is airing. It’s been a very surreal experience for her.”

The source adds that Rebecca is still getting used to the attention from the opposite sex that starring on MAFS has brought about.

During a recent encounter with a fan at a petrol station, Rebecca reportedly laughed off the attentions of one male admirer who recognised her from MAFS.

She later joked to friends that the interaction was “kinda fun…,” adding that the admirer was a “mid-50s hot guy.”

Rebecca is moving on from her MAFS marriage to Steve. (Credit: Media Mode, Matrix)

Looking to the future

Those close to Rebecca say the light-hearted moment reflects her current emotional state.

“She’s actually loving life,” the insider reveals. “It hasn’t been an easy ride. But she’s come out of the experience stronger and with a great sense of perspective.

“She’s happy to have been part of the show. Of course she’s disappointed with how things turned out, but there’s no bitterness. A lot was learned.”