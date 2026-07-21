MAFS’ Scott shares telling four word statement about ex Gia’s surprise pregnancy news

Gia Fleur’s surprise pregnancy news has stunned Married At First Sight fans, but her on-screen ex, Scott McCristal, is keeping himself removed.

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Gia’s MAFS co-stars were quick to share their reactions to the reveal with New Idea, and now, Scott’s friends confirm that he has heard the news.

However, those close to him say MAFS fans shouldn’t be expecting a public reaction anytime soon.

“Scott knows about the pregnancy, but he and Gia haven’t spoken since October,” a friend reveals.

“He wishes her well, but they’re living completely separate lives now.”

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New Idea understands that Scott, 33, is currently in Turkey with his new girlfriend, cosmetic nurse Brienna Stockdale, who is reportedly recovering from elective surgery.

Scott McCristal has shared his reaction to his ex Gia Fleur’s pregnancy. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Insiders say Scott’s focus remains firmly on supporting her as he leaves his MAFS chapter firmly behind him.

“He is worlds away from MAFS and everything associated with the show,” our source adds.

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“He hasn’t really given it much thought since it finished airing earlier this year.”

And it appears that Scott could soon be putting even more distance between himself and his reality television past, with sources claiming he might be preparing to begin a new life overseas in Dubai.

“There has been talk that Scott could relocate,” our insider claims.

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“If that happens, he’ll be even further removed from Gia and the entire MAFS world.”

However, friends insist there is no lingering animosity between Gia and Scott, with the pair having simply moved forward with their lives separately.

“The fact of the matter is that Scott has moved on,” the source says.

“He doesn’t want to become part of the conversation surrounding Gia’s pregnancy, and he won’t be publicly inserting himself into her news.”

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Gia and Scott were married on the 2026 series of MAFS, but their relationship crumbled before the show ended. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Gia, 36, and Scott were famously “married” on the 2026 series of MAFS but their turbulent relationship crumbled in the final weeks of the experiment.

Gia then started dating her new boyfriend, Love Triangle star Alan Wallace, shortly after she quit the show at the end of last year.

Their romance has been a whirlwind ever since. They got matching tattoos one month into their relationship and moved in together shortly after.

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Now, they have confirmed the exciting news of Gia’s pregnancy with our sister publication, Woman’s Day.

“I was really excited,” Gia told the publication of the moment she found out she was pregnant.

Gia is currently expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Alan Wallace. (Credit: Instagram)

“I just didn’t think I’d meet the right person I’d want to have another baby with.”

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Gia is currently 12 weeks pregnant, with the couple due to welcome their baby in early January 2027.

It is Alan’s first child, while Gia shares a 10-year-old daughter, Willa, with her ex-husband.

Read all Gia’s MAFS co-stars’ reactions to her pregnancy news here.

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