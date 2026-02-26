Where to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive in Australia

Formula 1: Drive to Survive gives car racing fanatics a rare look behind the wheel, and its back for its eighth series!

The smash hit series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the cutthroat business of Formula 1 racing, both on and off the track.

It follows major names from drivers, managers and team owners as they navigate life in the fast lane.

Scroll on to find out when the 2026 series will air and where you can watch it in Australia.

Drive to Survive is back for an eighth season. (Credit: Netflix)

Is there a season 8 of F1: Drive to Survive?

Yes! The eighth series will take viewers into the 2025 Formula 1 campaign and will be released just days before the 2026 series begins.

The 2025 Drivers’ Championship battle saw Oscar Piastri emerge as an early favourite before Max Verstappen threw himself into the fight.

However, it was Lando Norris who ultimately lifted the trophy, and Drive to Survive will show you exactly how he got there.

“Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship,” a description of the show reveals.

The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into car racing. (Credit: Netflix)

What time does F1 Drive to Survive come out?

The wait is finally over, as Drive to Survive will land on Netflix on February 27.

The eighth series is expected to premiere at around 7pm AEDT exclusively on the streaming platform, with a subscription.

