Who is Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend Lily Zneimer? Inside their relationship

Drive to Survive’s Oscar Piastri is fast becoming a household name, but he keeps his private life relatively private.

The 24-year-old Australian star of the hit Netflix series has been dating his girlfriend Lily Zneimer since he was 17.

However, the couple keeps a relatively low profile and doesn’t tend to post about each other online.

Scroll on for everything we know about Oscar Piastri’s relationship.

The couple has been together since high school. (Credit: Instagram).

Who is Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend, Lily Zneimer?

Lily Zneimer is a British engineer whom Oscar met when the pair were both studying at the Haileybury co-ed boarding school in Hertford Heath, UK.

“Well, I met my girlfriend at school,” he told Dax Shepard on the Eff Won with DRS podcast in 2024.

“The second last year of school, we became a couple, and we’ve been together since, so it’s been nice to have someone there from the start still with me.”

In an interview with The Telegraph in July 2025, Oscar said having the “stability” of his relationship with Lily as his star rose was “nice”.

“Lily has been there from the start, from single-seaters to Formula One. A constant in what is quite a manic world,” he said.

The couple went Instagram official in 2022, and Lily is often spotted trackside with her laptop in hand.

In a 2023 TikTok, Australian F1 photographer Kym Illman said Oscar introduced him to Lily in 2022.

“Oscar introduced me to the British student in the paddock at the 2022 Australian GP when he was the Alpin reserve driver,” he said in the video.

“She’s British, polite, quiet, classy, and by the time you watch this, has probably graduated with a degree in engineering.”

In a later interview with The Sun, Kym revealed that Lily would also like to break into the racing industry.

“She wants to get a job in F1, and with her contacts, you’d have to say she rates a pretty strong chance,” he said at the time. “They are a delightful couple.”

Lily is also hoping to break into the autosports industry. (Credit: Instagram).

Inside Oscar Piastri and Lily Zneimer’s relationship

While speaking to Dax Shepard in 2024, Oscar said the pair prefers to keep their relationship private.

“We keep it private, [but] not secretive like some relationships are,” he said.

“We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives.”

In 2022, Lily accompanied Oscar to the Autosport Awards, where Oscar won the Autosport Rookie of the Year Award for the 2nd year running.

Later that year, she was spotted at Oscar’s first F1 drive as the backup for the BWT Alpine F1 in 2022.

“Having my girlfriend Lily here for the first time and attending my maiden Grand Prix in Melbourne with my pals makes me very pleased,” he said at the time.

Young and in love. (Credit: Instagram)

While visiting Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix in 2023, Oscar appeared in a promotional video for the event, alongside Lily.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming back here when I can, and to be able to share that with my partner as well is very special,” he said in the clip.

“It’s been nice to have her here this time and relax a little bit, have a bit of downtime, and show her some of the sights of Melbourne.”

When Oscar won his first F1 race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, in July 2024, he gave Lily a shout-out during a post-race interview.

“Hi, Lily, I’m sure you’re watching. I will see you soon,” he said at the time. “Thanks. This is for everyone, this isn’t just for me.”

