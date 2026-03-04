Life after F1: What Daniel Ricciardo has been up to since his shock exit

It’s been over a year since Daniel Ricciardo last lined up on an F1 grid — and the silence has been deafening.

The 36-year-old Australian, once one of the most beloved and charismatic drivers in the sport, endured a bruising final chapter in Formula 1 before finally walking away for good. Eight race wins, a decade of highlights, and a smile that could sell anything — but in the end, it wasn’t enough to save his seat.

Since then, Daniel has kept a deliberately low profile. No team radio. No podium celebrations. No contract rumours. Just life on his own terms for the first time in years.

But now, the loveable larrikin is talking — and what he’s revealed about his life after F1 might just surprise you.

Daniel says he’s enjoying living life in the slow lane. (Credit: Instagram).

Why did Daniel Ricciardo leave Formula 1?

In 2024, Daniel left Formula 1 after parting ways with the Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls Team following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The move came after a sustained drop in performance by the seasoned F1 driver.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador,” he later announced in an open letter in July 2025. “I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.”

“So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports,” he continued. “For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

It was later announced that Liam Lawson would be replacing Daniel on the Racing Bulls team.

The former Formula 1 driver is enjoying his new role. (Credit: Instagram).

What is Daniel Ricciardo doing now?

Daniel has not returned to the track, but he continues to be actively involved in the sport through the Daniel Ricciardo Series.

The series sees young drivers compete at the wheel of a DRS Ricciardo Kart, with events held across the United Kingdom.

He told Formula 1 at a recent event that he was “All good!”

“I’m just enjoying some life in the slow lane. I mean, it sounds weird saying like retirement when I’m 35 years old, but retirement from at least the world I was living in. It’s cool,” he said.

The eight-time winner said it was the first time he’d been back to a racing track since the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I’ve had photos with groups of the kids, and I can tell the friendships they have, and these friendships will last a lifetime, a lot of them,” he said. “My best friend to this day was a friend that I raced karts with. It’s nice to be back at like the grassroots of it and the most pure form of racing.”

The 36-year-old said now that he’s had some time away from the track, he’s been able to appreciate what it felt like when he first got into the sport.

“I think now that I’m a bit removed from it and life is not as chaotic, it’s nice to remember what it was like to be at the start of the career,” he explained. “We all have idols and heroes…”

“I would be very nervous meeting someone [whom] I admired, so I understand sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming. But everyone seems pretty cool. I guess maybe I’m not the only driver they’ve met before – there’s a lot of F1 fans here!”

He continues to be a global ambassador for Ford and runs his own fashion label called Enchanté Clothing.