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Home PUZZLES

New Idea Issue 14 2026 Puzzles

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Please fill in your full name, email address, mailing address and phone number along with your answers to the puzzles you wish to enter.

Kindly Note:
-You can only enter once online for each issue.
-The online coupon must be completed in one session and submitted when you have answered all the puzzles you wish to enter.
-The magazine cover, barcode or a receipt must be retained by you as proof of purchase to claim all prizes over the value of $250.

Having trouble with entering online? Click Here

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

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Seth Rupeni

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