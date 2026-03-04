Terri Irwin’s moving confession about grief: “It never really goes away”

Terri Irwin is opening up about grief, 20 years on from the death of her late husband Steve Irwin.

The 61-year-old has sat down with Angela Bishop to have a conversation about the grief surrounding the death of their husbands for a special segment on 10News+.

In a clip from the segment, both women acknowledged that while their shared grief would never fade, they had learned to live with it.

“Sometimes you have to search for something, and it’s hard, but we worked at it,” Terri said with a shaky voice.

She then turned to Angela and added, “We’re both in the same club.”

Steve was only 44 when he died. Credit: Instagram.

Steve Irwin was only 44 years old when he died suddenly after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary near Port Douglas in far north Queensland.

The wildlife conservationist has previously opened up about grief, saying it never goes away, but it does change.

“When they say time heals all wounds… it doesn’t,” she said during an appearance on the Wiggle Talk podcast in 2021. “But eventually it changes it, and it walks next to you”.

“It’s always there, and you have to acknowledge your grief, but it’s a companion rather than an all-consuming feeling,” she continued.

“If you can focus on that and focus on, there’s some grief you really never get over, it’s OK. You’re going to be OK, and your kids will be OK.

“The sun will shine again. It may not shine as bright, but it will shine again; that’s what you need to hold on to.”

Terri says she’s still “lonely for Steve”. Credit: Instagram.

In an interview with Stellar in May last year, Terri admitted that she was “lonely for Steve” but happy on her own when asked whether she was dating anyone.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of lovely people out there in the world, but I did find my happily ever after, and I think I still have a lot of love in my life,” she said at the time.

“So I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not lonely. I never mourn being on my own and not being in a relationship. I think we need to say that.”

Last week, she posted a tribute to Steve on her Instagram on what would have been his 64th birthday.

“Today would have been Steve’s 64th birthday,” she began. “Remembering all the love, laughter, and wonderful adventures.

“May we all stand together to continue Steve’s important conservation work, and honour his legacy by protecting our precious wildlife.”