Sam shared this photo of him and Margot cuddling on the couch with the caption, “5 Reasons I’d Recommend Taking “Dad Leave” (if you can)…”

“Every morning you get to gently open that door, turn on the dim light & see her first smile of the day 😊🤍 (Sadly, it’s often followed by the first nappy change of the day 🤢),” he continued.

“Connection. The uninterrupted one-on-one time with your little one is priceless. Dads can feel on the outer in the first six months…But having this time with Margot as a one-year-old genuinely deepened our Dad/Daughter bond. We now have our own little language, our own jokes, & even our own dance moves 🕺🏼(I can’t wait until she’s old enough to learn her Dad finished 11th on Dancing with The Stars. I won’t tell her there was only 12 contestants.)

“Park life. You will know every park within a 2km radius by name. You will subconsciously cultivate a mental database on the shade, surfaces, swings, slippery dips, peak times & likelihood of having to deal with Ibis’s trying to steal your daughters snacks. The parks will be your happy place. Trying to get her to put her shoes on or leave the park will be something you can unpack in trauma counselling in years to come.”

“You’ll start to truly understand what your partner goes through each day. & you’ll probably enter a new stratosphere of appreciation & admiration for them. I salute you @rebeccajames_stylist 🙌🏼,” he wrote.

“Milestones! If you’re fully present, you’ll see mini milestones every single day. During my ‘Dad Leave’ I taught Margot where her tongue is & how to poke it out on command (ping MENSA). But by far my favourite milestone was the one that caught me completely off guard… I was sitting on the couch one day when Margot walked towards me with purpose. She stretched out her arms, placed her head in my neck & gave me a hug! It lasted almost 5 minutes. My girl is in her initiating hugs era. I hope it never ends 😭 🤗 🤍.”