Sunrise star shares personal news live on air: “Been keeping this secret”

Sunrise weather presenter James Tobin left fans delighted as he shared some big personal news live on air on July 27.

Advertisement

The star appeared on the Weekend Sunrise couch alongside presenters David Woiwod and Monique Wright, explaining he’d “rushed in from Homebush” to deliver some news because he wanted to tell them and the viewers “in person”.

“I’ve been keeping this secret for so long now, and I wanted to come in and tell you that Farrah and I are having a baby,” James revealed, referring to his wife.

As his co-stars burst into applause, he continued: “And it feels so good to tell you because it’s you’re holding in the biggest thing that’s so special and, you know, it’s been building for weeks and weeks and it’s actually been building for months now where we’re well over halfway.”

James Tobin shared the big news live on air. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Is James Tobin married?

James and Farrah married in a secret ceremony at Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory in NSW in October 2024.

The duo have remained tight-lipped about their private life since they began dating in 2021, with James sharing a rare Instagram post about their engagement in October 2023.

“A lot of my life is lived out on TV, but I’ve also kept some things private because, well, not everything needs to be out there,” the star, who previously dated Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta, wrote at the time.

James and his wife Farrah rarely speak about their relationship. (Credit: Instagam/james_tobin)

Advertisement

“For those who don’t know Farrah, she’s a ray of sunshine in this world. She’s brilliant and beautiful, funny and clever, a kind heart who saves lives and runs ultra marathons in her spare time,” James wrote.

“The last couple of years of our relationship have been long distance while Farrah has been in Perth completing a fellowship in interventional cardiology and I couldn’t be prouder of her.

“Finally she’s coming home to our little place and we’re looking forward to starting the next chapter of our lives together. I’m the happiest man alive.”

Certainly, James couldn’t stop smiling as he delivered the baby news, revealing that he and Farrah had also been able to go away for their honeymoon despite his wife suffering from some uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms.

Advertisement

David and Monique were thrilled to hear about James’ news. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“She’s going really well,”James said of Farrah. “The first trimester was nausea non-stop, but fortunately for us almost exactly the day we went away for our honeymoon, the nausea ended.

“Because we were sort of thinking we’re going away for a break and is it even worth going anyway,” the star explained. “Would she feel like being there? But we had a great time.

“It was, you know, not so much drinking and partying – more like wholesome walks and exercise and just taking it easy.”

Advertisement

James rarely speaks about his family. (Credit: Instagram/james_tobin)

Family is important to James, who lost his mother Christa, aged 68, to breast cancer in 2019.

“For me personally (after she died) I had this incredible insight all of a sudden which I didn’t have when mum was alive into the real intricacies on how she affected me and my brother and sister and everyone she was around,” he said in a rare interview at the Channel 7 Perth Telethon in October 2023.

“The lessons she taught me in life without actually sitting down and saying , ‘This is a lesson and I’m teaching you’, (it was) just by the way she acted, the way she went through life, the way she treated people, the way she was interested in people, the way she loved life.

Advertisement

“Now four years on it’s nice to speak publicly about it because it wasn’t very easy when it happened, to say the least.”