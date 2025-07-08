Is Matt Shirvington being replaced on Sunrise?

When Matt Shirvington took over Sunrise co-hosting duties from David Koch in 2023, the former Olympic sprinter thought he was in it for the long haul.

Advertisement

But, in a possible TV shake-up no-one saw coming, viewers are calling for the 46-year-old to be replaced by Weekend Sunrise host, David Woiwod.

Find out what we know below.

David Woiwod with Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When did David Woiwood join Sunrise?

David, who was previously Seven’s US correspondent before relocating back to Australia, was filling in for Shirvo last week while he was on annual leave. And everyone was impressed.

Advertisement

“I’m starting to prefer Woi over Shirvo. Matt’s done well to improve in his time but David has more authority from a news sense,” one person wrote on Media Spy.

“Woi is an excellent talent capable of handling serious news with authority but also has the warmth and charisma for light stories and celebrity interviews,” another shared.

Some viewers even thought David’s onscreen chemistry and banter with co-host Natalie Barr was far better than Matt’s.

“Woiwood [sic] and Nat have an easy friendship and rhythm that she and Matt haven’t nailed yet,” read another comment.

Advertisement

Turns out, it’s not just David’s co-hosting capabilities that has made him a firm favourite at Channel Seven.

Viewers were quick to applause the 41-year-old’s interview skills, too, after he sat down with Hollywood heartthrobs Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem ahead of their new movie F1.

“Great interview…you can tell they enjoyed it too well done,” one follower commented on a picture of David with the stars.

“Epic, no one better to do that interview.”

Advertisement

Matt replaced David Koch in 2023. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Fans cast their votes

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time fans have demanded that the seasoned journalist, who some have likened to Clark Kent, take over the breakfast TV reins.

Last year, he and Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright were praised when the duo filled in at Brekky Central over the Christmas period.

“These two are so great together! Love them both. Get rid of Natalie and keep Monique on full time,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

“Love how well he [David] has slotted in. What a beautiful person,” another commented.

“I think he is suited perfectly to the team well done Mon & David”.

Viewers praised David for his hilarious interview with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Matt Shirvington being replaced on Sunrise?

Despite all the chatter, an industry insider tells New Idea that Shiro is here to stay.

Advertisement

“Matt isn’t going anywhere,” dishes our source.

“Everyone at Sunrise and Seven, for that matter, love him. He is apart of the family and that won’t be changing any time soon. Case closed.”