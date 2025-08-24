Sunrise shock: “Nat & Shirvo didn’t see it coming!”

Unexpected news has rocked Brekky Central, just days after Sunrise host Natalie Barr declared that she still loves getting up for work, despite the “ungodly” hour.

Advertisement

In a shock announcement that Nat, 57, and her co-host Matt Shirvington, 46, didn’t see coming, Sunrise hit another milestone last week – topping morning television ratings once again, with its national total TV audience increasing by seven per cent.

While the news has left rival breakfast show Today reeling, New Idea hears the entire Sunrise team was literally jumping for joy when the results were released on Monday, August 18.

Matt, in particular, was said to be over the moon – especially after some fans on social media were asking if the former Olympic sprinter turned news presenter should be replaced by popular new Weekend Sunrise host David Woiwod last month. Insiders say the win couldn’t have come at a better time for Matt, even though he brushed off the online chatter when he was on leave in July.

Sunrise hosts Nat and Shirvo are TV’s newest power duo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“Shirvo has a whole new spring in his step since the recent results dropped – and so does Nat,” dishes our well-placed TV insider.

“After Kochie left, Nat knew it would take time to make it work with Shirvo, but as it turns out, she’s having more fun with her co-host than ever – it’s like Shirvo brings out the best in her. He’s a big reason why Nat is so relaxed – he’s helped unearth her cheeky side.”

The insider adds that Sunrise producers know Nat and Shirvo are a winning formula and have no intention of switching things up.

The Morning Show, hosted by Larry Emdur & Kylie Gillies, also came in at number one. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“If it ain’t broke in the TV industry, then don’t fix it!” the source continues.

“Nat and Shirvo have nailed the format. What a lot of people don’t know is that for years, Nat lived in the shadow of Sam [Armytage].”

Then, when she paired up with Kochie, he naturally took the lead. But now Nat has found her feet, and she and Shirvo give each other the chance to shine. It’s a win-win and a very harmonious place at Brekky Central right now.”

New Idea has been told Channel Seven bosses are so impressed by Shirvo – who joined Sunrise in 2023 – that they’re even considering offering him more prime-time opportunities in the new year.

Advertisement

Weekend Sunrise is also proving to be a hit with viewers. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So, with Shirvo set to potentially take on more TV roles, could another Sunrise shake-up be on the horizon?

“Nat gives her opinion – always respectfully, of course – and she has made it very clear that she doesn’t want anyone else by her side,” our source adds.

Meanwhile, Nat recently gushed to Stellar about her and Matt’s rock-solid TV partnership.

Advertisement

“Shirvo and I are in a real sweet spot, a real flow. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” she said.