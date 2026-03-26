Easter long weekend opening hours: When will Coles be trading?

Easter is just around the corner, so now’s the time to grab your last minute chocolate goodies while you still can.

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It’s just a matter of days until you can enjoy some well-deserved days off for the Easter break, so plan your festive feasts now.

If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to dash to the shops to grab your final treats, never fear, we’ve got all the details for you.

Scroll down to find out exactly when the Easter holidays are this year and when Coles will be trading.

Find out when Coles will be open over the Easter weekend. (Credit: Getty)

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This year, Easter Sunday will fall on April 5, 2026.

This means that the long weekend will run from Good Friday on April 3 until Easter Monday on April 6.

It will also mark the start of the 2026 autumn holidays, with the schools not going back until Monday, April 20, 2026.

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When will Coles be open over the Easter weekend?

Find out exactly when Coles will be open over the Easter weekend in every Australian territory below.

New South Wales

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours.

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Easter Sunday (April 7): All metro stores closed. Regional stores will remain open.

Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours.

Don’t miss out on grabbing your last-minute Easter bargains. (Credit: Getty)

Victoria

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

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Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores open with standard trading hours. Croydon North and Little Knox will be closed.

Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours. Melton West will be closed.

Queensland

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

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Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open with opening hours varying.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores open, often with reduced trading hours.

Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours.

South Australia

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

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Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open, sometimes with reduced hours.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All Adelaide metro stores closed. CBD and regional stories open with reduced hours.

Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open with reduced hours.

Coles stores in Victor Harbour, Mount Barker, and Murray Bridge Green in South Australia will remain open on all four days.

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Grab your choccies for your Easter egg hunt! (Credit: Getty)

Western Australia

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed, except Vasse, Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River, Eaton Fair, and Busselton Central.

Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open with standard hours.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores open with standard hours.

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Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open with reduced hours.

Australian Capitol Territory

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open with standard trading hours.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores closed.

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Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open with standard trading hours.

Tasmania

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open with standard trading hours.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores open with standard hours.

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Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open with standard trading hours.

Northern Territory

Good Friday (April 5): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 6): All stores open from 8am until 8pm.

Easter Sunday (April 7): All stores open from 8am until 8pm.

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Easter Monday (April 8): All stores open from 8am until 8pm.

For more specific information, you can check your local store’s trading hours here.

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