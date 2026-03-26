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Our most egg-cellent recipes to make sure you have a hoppin’ good Easter

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Easter is the perfect time to indulge in something extra special.

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Hot cross buns, Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies – it’s all impossible to resist and delightful to look forward to every year.

It’s also the perfect time to connect with your loved ones. So it’s the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen and show them you care.

That’s where we come in.

We’ve rounded up our best Easter recipes, which are perfectly themed, delicious twists on beloved classics, and dishes everyone will become obsessed with.

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Think no-bakes, desserts that can be made in under 30 minutes, cakes, slices and mouthwatering crumbles.

We even have a few recipes that take store-bought hot cross buns to a whole new level.

See all of our best Easter recipes below.

12 of New Idea’s best Easter recipes

Easter Bunny Biscuits
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Easter Bunny Biscuits

Prep 25 minutes

These no-bake biscuits are the perfect way to get into the Easter spirit.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

These pies are impossible to resist.

Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies

Prep, 19 minutes, Cook six minutes

Filled with gooey Biscoff and juicy berries, these pies are pure Easter bliss.

Hot Cross Bun Cheesecake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Hot Cross Bun Cheesecake

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 1 hour and 15 minutes

Everyone will beg you for the recipe.

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Apple and Blueberry Hot Cross Crisp
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Apple and Blueberry Hot Cross Crisp

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 35 minutes

Turn leftover hot cross buns into a crowd-pleasing dessert.

Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns

Prep, 25 minutes, Cook five minutes

Take traditional hot cross buns to a delicious new level with this recipe.

4-ingredient chocolate marshmallow slice
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

4-Ingredient Chocolate Marshmallow Slice

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

A deliciously festive dessert in less than 30 minutes? Yes please!

Raspberry and Caramel Hot Cross Bun Pudding
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Raspberry and Caramel Hot Cross Bun Pudding

Prep 1 hour, Cook 30 minutes

This hot cross bun twist is bound to get everyone talking, and perfect if the weather is cooler than expected.

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Hot Cross Bun Vanilla Slice
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Hot Cross Bun Vanilla Slice

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Combine two classics and make something special!

Mayonnaise Chocolate Easter Cake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mayonnaise Chocolate Cake

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 35 minutes

It might sound odd to put Mayonnaise in a dessert, but trust us – it makes it a dessert that cannot be topped. Make it an Easter classic with your loved ones.

Easter Egg Cake Pops
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Easter Egg Cake Pops

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

They’re delicious, and a fun way to get everyone involved in preparing something for Easter.

Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake

Prep, 20 minutes, Rest overnight

This is the perfect dessert to whip up if you’re looking for a no-bake fuss free solution that still delivers on the wow factor.

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"New Idea Food logo with white text on an orange background."
New Idea Food

For more than 90 years, New Idea has inspired and delighted Australians of all ages with their trusty home-cooked ideas and helpful tips. Today, the talented team in the New Idea Test Kitchen still create the much-loved recipes, hacks, and know-how on everything food.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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