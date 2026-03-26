Our most egg-cellent recipes to make sure you have a hoppin’ good Easter

Easter is the perfect time to indulge in something extra special.

Advertisement

Hot cross buns, Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies – it’s all impossible to resist and delightful to look forward to every year.

It’s also the perfect time to connect with your loved ones. So it’s the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen and show them you care.

That’s where we come in.

We’ve rounded up our best Easter recipes, which are perfectly themed, delicious twists on beloved classics, and dishes everyone will become obsessed with.

Advertisement

Think no-bakes, desserts that can be made in under 30 minutes, cakes, slices and mouthwatering crumbles.

We even have a few recipes that take store-bought hot cross buns to a whole new level.

See all of our best Easter recipes below.

12 of New Idea’s best Easter recipes

Advertisement