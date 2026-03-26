Our most egg-cellent recipes to make sure you have a hoppin’ good Easter

Easter is the perfect time to indulge in something extra special.
Hot cross buns, Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies – it’s all impossible to resist and delightful to look forward to every year.
It’s also the perfect time to connect with your loved ones. So it’s the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen and show them you care.
That’s where we come in.
We’ve rounded up our best Easter recipes, which are perfectly themed, delicious twists on beloved classics, and dishes everyone will become obsessed with.
Think no-bakes, desserts that can be made in under 30 minutes, cakes, slices and mouthwatering crumbles.
We even have a few recipes that take store-bought hot cross buns to a whole new level.
See all of our best Easter recipes below.
12 of New Idea’s best Easter recipes
Easter Bunny Biscuits
Prep 25 minutes
These no-bake biscuits are the perfect way to get into the Easter spirit.
Nutella Hot Cross Bun Pies
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
These pies are impossible to resist.
Berry Biscoff Hot Cross Pies
Prep, 19 minutes, Cook six minutes
Filled with gooey Biscoff and juicy berries, these pies are pure Easter bliss.
Hot Cross Bun Cheesecake
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 1 hour and 15 minutes
Everyone will beg you for the recipe.
Apple and Blueberry Hot Cross Crisp
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 35 minutes
Turn leftover hot cross buns into a crowd-pleasing dessert.
Hot Cross Custard Cream Buns
Prep, 25 minutes, Cook five minutes
Take traditional hot cross buns to a delicious new level with this recipe.
4-Ingredient Chocolate Marshmallow Slice
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
A deliciously festive dessert in less than 30 minutes? Yes please!
Raspberry and Caramel Hot Cross Bun Pudding
Prep 1 hour, Cook 30 minutes
This hot cross bun twist is bound to get everyone talking, and perfect if the weather is cooler than expected.
Hot Cross Bun Vanilla Slice
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Combine two classics and make something special!
Mayonnaise Chocolate Cake
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 35 minutes
It might sound odd to put Mayonnaise in a dessert, but trust us – it makes it a dessert that cannot be topped. Make it an Easter classic with your loved ones.
Easter Egg Cake Pops
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
They’re delicious, and a fun way to get everyone involved in preparing something for Easter.
Mocha Hot Cross Bun Layer Cake
Prep, 20 minutes, Rest overnight
This is the perfect dessert to whip up if you’re looking for a no-bake fuss free solution that still delivers on the wow factor.