Heartbreaking reason Sunrise star Mark Beretta is leaving Seven after two decades

Within a year, he was working as a sports reporter for the Seven Network.

In July 2008, Mark began presenting on Seven Early News and Sunrise.

Mark Beretta has announced that he is leaving Channel Seven after more than two decades on air.

The Sunrise sports reporter, 59, confirmed live on air that he will be leaving the program in just two weeks.

“After a lot of long nights thinking about it, the time is right for me to step away from Sunrise,” he shared.

“If someone had told me back in February 1995, when I walked through the doors of Seven Melbourne for my first day, that 30 years later I’d still be doing the job I love, I wouldn’t have believed them.

Mark Beretta is leaving Sunrise after more than 20 years on Channel Seven. (Credit: Getty)

“Sunrise has been a huge part of my life, and while it’s not easy to say goodbye to my Sunrise family and the show we’ve shared so much passion for, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the unforgettable moments shared.”

Mark emotionally revealed that the death of his father from cancer two months ago has seen him reevaluate his priorities in life.

“Losing Dad to cancer two months ago, and Mum fighting on against the disease, has made me see the world a little differently. Family time has become even more important,” he explained.

“And I want to do more to help the great work of Tour de Cure in finding treatments and cures for cancer,” he said.

“I have so many people to thank – our inspirational Chairman Kerry Stokes, all the great leaders I’ve worked under here at Seven, as well as so many talented colleagues and crew, and the fantastic athletes and sportspeople who have been so generous to me over three decades.

“From the bottom of my heart thanks to all our viewers, you will always be the best part of Sunrise.

“My passion for sport and athletes and telling their terrific stories will never fade, and I won’t be far away. There are some big events on the horizon that I’m thrilled to be part of, including my ongoing work with Tour de Cure and the annual Sunrise ride, which will continue as always.”

Long-time Sunrise co-host, Natalie Barr, paid tribute to Mark as she reflected on their 20 years working together in a heartfelt statement.

“For more than 20 years, we have sat together in the Sunrise studio, and what a ride it has been,” she said. “So many amazing memories of the most special job in the world. You never quite leave the Sunrise family though… so see you soon Beretts!”

Seven’s Director of Morning Television, Sarah Stinson, added: “While we’ll miss him, we know he’s ready to kick off the next chapter, with family, charity, and the sports he loves. We thank Mark for his incredible contribution to Sunrise and the Seven Network and wish him all the very best.”

His sudden decision comes two months after the death of his father from cancer. (Credit: Getty)

During his time with Channel Seven, Mark has covered 13 Olympic Games, including hosting the primetime coverage of the 2000 Sydney Games.

Mark famously ran with the Olympic fame in Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008, and was part of a world-first five-country, five-day broadcast for Sunrise.

He has also covered major events, including the AFL, Australian Open and Commonwealth Games, among many others.

Viewers can tune in to watch his final show on Sunrise on Friday, December 12.