EXCLUSIVE: The identity of Mark Beretta’s NEW PARTNER revealed

NEED TO KNOW Departing Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta has been spotted with his new partner in Sydney

It is unclear when Mark started dating his current girlfriend.

Mark announced his split from his wife of 22 years, Rachel, in 2022.

Advertisement

Mark Beretta’s secret girlfriend is a secret no more!

In a new interview addressing his departure from Sunrise, the outgoing sports presenter teased that he was in a new relationship, with his special “friend” aiding him through his recent life upheavals.

The woman has also been by Mark’s side as he dealt with the September death of his father, David, and his mother Joan’s cancer diagnosis.

“Dad loved her, which is great,” Mark told the Daily Telegraph – although he didn’t divulge her name. “She’s great.”

Advertisement

Mark stepped out with new love, ahead of his last Sunrise show. (Credit: Backgrid)

Who is Mark Beretta’s new partner?

On December 9, Mark, 59, was spotted enjoying a leisurely afternoon stroll with his partner.

The pair put on an intimate display as they walked around the Sydney suburb of Balmoral. A source tells New Idea they looked “very loved up”.

Joining Mark and his partner on the outing was her dog.

Advertisement

Mark and his new partner appeared loved-up while walking her dog in Sydney. (Credit: Backgrid).

Mark had earlier shared an Instagram photo of himself and the bombshell brunette at an event at Admiralty House in Sydney, although he did not tag her.

In the happy snap, posted on October 28, the pair posed alongside Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn.

In his caption, Mark explained that the event was held in honour of runners heading off to compete in the New York City Marathon. He also tagged the Indigenous Marathon Foundation.

Advertisement

The couple posed with Governor-General Sam Mostyn in October (Credit: Instagram)

Is Mark Beretta still married?

No, Mark Beretta is not still married.

It’s not known when Mark and his current girlfriend started dating, but given the connection she established with Mark’s late dad, it must have been some time.

Mark has not publicly dated anyone since the breakdown of his marriage, although he was linked to nutritionist and New Idea columnist Sarah Di Lorenzo.

Advertisement

Mark wed Rachel in 2001. They split in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Did Mark Beretta split from his wife?

In October 2023, Mark and his now ex-wife Rachel confirmed that they had split after 22 years of marriage. The pair wed in 2001 after meeting in 1999. They share grown children, Ava and Dan, and are also grandparents to Ava’s son, Arlo.

“At the start of the year, after a great deal of reflection and 22 years of marriage, Rach and I came to the conclusion that a separation was best for us,” Mark said in a statement at the time.

“We remain good friends, and our two children and grandchildren remain our focus and priority as we move forward with love, dignity, and respect.”

Advertisement

Mark’s late dad very much approved of his partner. (Credit: Backgrid)

Why is Mark Beretta not on Sunrise?

Mark announced in early December that he was leaving Sunrise after 22 years. His final show will be on Friday, December 12.

Mark explained that he was primarily stepping away so that he could care for his mum, Joan.

“After a lot of long nights thinking about it, the time is right for me to step away,” he shared at the time.

Advertisement

“Losing Dad to cancer two months ago, and Mum fighting on against the disease, has made me see the world a little differently. Family time has become even more important.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement