Ally Langdon could be headed to Seven in secret million-dollar deal

Allison Langdon’s electric chemistry with Sunrise’s Matt Shirvington at a recent industry event has sparked whispers they could become TV’s next dream team.

Ally and Shirvo joined forces on September 2 to host a showcase of Australia’s free commercial television networks at Parliament House in Canberra.

There to represent Channel Nine and Channel Seven respectively, they were also joined by a third host, Network 10’s Julia Morris.

After their official duties were over, Ally and Shirvo, whom she dubbed “brilliant” on Instagram while posting about the event, were seen chatting animatedly backstage alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

A taste of what’s to come? Ally and Shirvo hosted a Free TV event with Julia Morris. (Credit: Social Media)

“Ally and Matt bounced off each other seamlessly … as though they’d been working together for years,” a well-placed TV source tells New Idea. They also claim cogs are now “quietly” ticking over at Seven.

Executives are reportedly eager to have Ally join their ranks. It’s thought they might create a show tailor-made for the mum-of-two, with room for potential appearances from her new buddy Shirvo!

The time is right for a competing network to try to offer Ally a deal.

The pair chatted with Albo after their MC duties were done. (Credit: Facebook)

According to a new report published by the Herald Sun, Ally’s current three-year contract with Channel Nine is up for renegotiation at the end of 2025.

While the popular A Current Affair host, 46, apparently doesn’t want to leave Nine, she is reportedly asking for a pay cheque that rivals Karl Stefanovic’s rumoured $3 million a year.

“Ally knows her worth,” a source told the Herald Sun. New Idea’s own insider adds: “No doubt Nine wants Ally to stay and Ally wants to stay with Nine, but ultimately money talks.”

Enter Seven. While redundancies have been sweeping through the TV industry, networks have been known to find money when they need to.

“It would be worth it for Seven,” says our source. “They would get someone audiences love and it would hurt Nine, leaving A Current Affair exposed.”

Nine won’t want to lose the Logie-winning A Current Affair host. (Credit: Getty)

Could Ally Langdon host Sunrise with Matt Shirvington?

Some have wondered if Ally could also be considered as a possible future co-host of Sunrise if she joins Seven. However, an insider at the network refutes that chatter, saying there are no plans whatsoever for any of the current stars to leave Brekky Central.

Seven is certainly on a winning streak with the combo of Shirvo and Natalie Barr. Nat has just celebrated 23 years at Sunrise, making her Australia’s longest-serving breakfast TV host. She and Shirvo have made Sunrise the number one show week after week.

