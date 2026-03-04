Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver celebrate 14 years of marriage – and he says she’s the reason he made it to 100!

Congratulations are in order for Dick Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, who have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

The beloved actor, 100, and his wife, 54, celebrated the milestone on Sunday, March 1.

The pair famously tied the knot six years after they met on February 29, 2012, in Malibu, California.

Arlene publicly marked the occasion on social media with a touching Instagram live, which she recorded and shared on her personal page.

Dick and Arlene have a 46-year age gap. (Credit: Getty)

“14 year anniversary with my very special guest ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

At the beginning of the video, she explained the concept of people joining the Instagram live before panning her phone to her husband.

“I’m not really shorter, I’m just lying down on the bed,” Van Dyke joked before he pointed to his wife and said, “Hi, she’s mine!”

“What do you think about my show?” she joked, to which he quipped, “I like your show.”

She then read the names she could see on the screen and encouraged people to send their questions for the Mary Poppins star, to celebrate their anniversary.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver have been married for 14 years. (Credit: Getty)

How did Dick Van Dyke meet his wife Arlene Silver?

The couple met backstage at The Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) in 2006.

At the time, she was working as a make-up artist.

Speaking more about their meet-cute during the Instagram live, Van Dyke explained that he was struck by his now-wife’s beauty.

“One thing about Hollywood actresses, they’re pretty heads on stick figures,” he explained, as he mentioned that he was sitting in the green room.

“So I know them in a minute. I was sitting there just by myself, all of a sudden I see this vision approaching me. No stick figure, gorgeous!”

“And I swear this, I never thought of getting up, I never thought of speaking, I found myself standing on my feet saying, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I don’t know what hit me, but I just did it. I invited her to sit down, we chatted a while, turns out she was a makeup gal, so I hired her on the spot.”

As he gushed about Arlene, he said he had ” fallen in love with her more every day”.

“I wouldn’t even be here, I wouldn’t be 100 years old if it weren’t for her, and that’s no kidding,” he continued. “She’s pulled me through a lot of things.”

Despite their age difference, Arlene has also publicly shared her admiration for her husband.

“I’m so honoured to have him in my life, take care of him, and nurture this community that we’ve built, that he’s built over the years,” she exclusively told PEOPLE at Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, leading up to his milestone birthday.

Dick was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Margie Willett. (Credit: Getty)

Who was Dick Van Dyke’s first wife?

Van Dyke met his first wife, Margie Willett, when they were both growing up in Illinois.

Their romance began when he was a teenager, and their wedding had a very special story.

The actor previously explained that they were “too broke to get married”, but a radio producer offered to pay for their wedding and honeymoon if they agreed to be on his show, Bride and Groom.

“So in 1948 we exchanged our vows in front of a minister and two radio microphones while 15 million people listened!” he previously told The Guardian.

The couple then welcomed their four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth, into the world.

Throughout their marriage, they grew apart, and both lived with addiction. Then, Van Dyke had an affair, and they eventually divorced in 1984.

Margie sadly passed away aged 80 in 2007 after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

