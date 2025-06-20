Television icon Kelsey Grammer is known by millions for his work on Frasier, and his family life is just as fascinating.

Advertisement

The father of seven is set to welcome his eighth child at the age of 70, with his wife, Kayte Walsh.

Find out more about his wife and family below.

Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh have been married for 13 years. (Credit: Getty)

How much older is Kelsey Grammer than his wife?

There is a 24-year age gap between Kelsey Grammer and his wife.

Advertisement

The couple, who tied the knot at New York City’s Longacre Theatre in 2011, are the proud parents of Faith, Gabriel, and James.

“[It’s] like it’s never happened before,” he told PEOPLE about his fourth marriage.

“[It’s] waking up together, his wife added. “And going to bed together. He’s just … perfect.”

Their first child, Faith Evangeline Elisa Gramme,r was born in 2012, but the couple originally expected twins.

Advertisement

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

“We were ecstatic earlier this year when we announced that Kayte was carrying twins. Tragically, we lost the little boy shortly thereafter,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

“This was not something we cared to make known publicly at the time. It was unspeakably painful, and we know that people will understand our desire to keep the news private then, as we know they will respect our privacy in this matter now.

“A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today. We choose to celebrate the life that has been given to us. We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today, looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come.”

Advertisement

Kelsey Grammer met his wife, Kayte Walsh, by chance. (Credit: Getty)

How did Kelsey Grammer meet his wife?

The couple first met in 2009 when Kayte worked as a flight attendant on his London flight, when he was a passenger.

“We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmastime. It was two years ago,” he later explained to Jimmy Fallon.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple is expecting another child after they were photographed in London.

Advertisement

Kelsey Grammer and his first wife Doreen Alderman welcomed their daughter Spencer in 1983. (Credit: Getty)

Who else has Kelsey Grammer married?

Kelsey first said I do to actress Doreen Alderman in 1982. Together, they share their daughter Spencer, who was born a year later.

Seven years later, they split.

He welcomed his second child, Kandace Greer, with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner in 1992. Months later, he married exotic dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhany, but their marriage only lasted one year, and they had no children together.

Advertisement

His third daughter, Mason, was born via surrogate in 2001 when he was married to his third wife, Camille Donatacci. Three years later, they also welcomed their son Jude.

While his children are between the ages of eight and 41, the actor does not see his age as an obstacle.

“Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That’s been a real gift,” he has previously told The Guardian.

Kelsey Grammer with his daughter Candace Greer. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

However, he told PEOPLE that he needed to improve as a father.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he said. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.

He also wants his children to learn from his mistakes.

“I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I’m clear about how there are certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.