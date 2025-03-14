If her songs are anything to go by, Cher certainly knows a thing or two about love, especially with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

The singer and the music executive made headlines when they were photographed holding hands in November 2022, and have been loved up ever since.

Let’s take a look back at how their love story unfolded.

Cher has spoken about the joy Alexander gives her. (Credit: Getty)

Believing in life after love

Before her romance with Alexander, Cher married former singing partner Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and singer Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

During both marriages, she welcomed her sons Chaz Bono, 56, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48.

Despite revealing in her memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One that her marriage to Sonny was lonely and “loveless”, Cher has risen above it decades on and gushed about her boyfriend.

Cher and Alexander share a special bond. (Credit: Getty)

“Love doesn’t know math”

In September 2022, the now-couple met at Paris Fashion Week.

While they have copped backlash for their 40-year age gap, the singer is undeterred.

“He’s 36 & in the end, he came after me, till we met in the middle. He’s the Consistent one, I’m The skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP,” Cher, then 76, said in a tweet about her boyfriend.

On Twitter, she made her first post about her beau with picture of him two months later, and has been candid about her relationship with her followers. One fan said they hoped he treated her like a queen, which she confirmed, and told another that he already met all of her family.

In a since-deleted comment, she also told one follower that “Love doesn’t know math”.

In these early months, while happy, she also acknowledged how others saw the relationship.

Alexander gifted Cher a large diamond ring in 2022. (Credit: Twitter)

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” the singer told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show a month after they went public.

“But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

“He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” the 78-year-old said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

They did spark engagement rumours when the singer showcased a large diamond ring in 2022, which neither of them confirmed or denied.

Returning to where it all began, they returned to Paris Fashion Week as a united front, in the front row of a Balmain show.

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander are not listening to the critics. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s never too late”

It’s also not the first time the Grammy winner has dated a younger man.

In a 2021 essay for People, she spoke about her then relationship with Val Kramer, who was 13 years her junior.

“What I learned is that it’s never too late,” the Believe singer also shared with People – this time in 2023.

“If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

The mother of two continued: “He’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun.”

While they did amicably split in May 2023, they seemed to be going strong five months later.

Alexander and his son Slash supported Cher when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Along with speaking about her boyfriend in interviews and on social media, Cher has also made a tribute to Alexander’s son Slash, who he shares with model and TV personality Amber Rose.

In her memoir, she wrote about her fame at the start of her television career and said: “I was so busy working I hadn’t been out in the real world to see that I was famous again, but this time in 4k.*”

In a footnote on the page, she wrote that 4K was provided by Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

