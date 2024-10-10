Danny Keough, Riley Keough’s father and Lisa Marie Presley’s ex, has found himself thrown back into the spotlight following the release of Lisa Marie’s memoir From Here to the Great Unknown.



Despite Danny’s association with the daughter of Elvis Presley, he has kept a relatively low profile, however, the attention has seemingly shifted to him once again following some shocking revelations revealed in the recently released book.

So who is Danny Keough and what do we know about his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley?

When Lisa Marie and Danny first met, Danny was working as a bass player. (Credit: Getty)

Keep scrolling for all you need to know about the relationship between Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough…

The Chicago-born musician, now 59, met Lisa Marie in 1985. The two dated for a few years before getting married in 1988 and welcoming two children together.



Their eldest daughter, Daisy Jones & The Six actress Riley Keough, was born less than a year after they got married, however, Lisa Marie and Danny’s marriage was short-lived.



The couple welcomed their son Benjamin Keough in 1992 and divorced just two years later.



Despite their separation, the two remained friends and made the decision to co-parent their children. Because of this, Riley and Benjamin were raised between California, Hawaii and Florida.

Danny and Lisa Marie were very young when they got together. (Credit: Getty)

Lisa Marie’s memoir which was released in October 2024, over one year after her tragic passing, revealed that she had an abortion when she and Danny were together.



“The first time I got pregnant I didn’t even know it. During the first four months we dated I had ended up in the ER with horrible pains and they rushed me into surgery,” she wrote. “The doctors thought it was my appendix, but when I came around, they told me I’d had an ectopic pregnancy (while they were in there they took my appendix out, too).”



“I had never gotten pregnant with any other person, which is fascinating because I’d been equally sloppy, not using birth control or whatever. But with Danny it happened that first time, and then it happened again when we got back together.”

Danny went on to become an actor, best know for his roles in The Lodge, Cabin by the Lake and The Darkling. (Credit: Getty)

The second time she got pregnant, both Lisa Marie and Danny were confused and didn’t know how to handle the situation.



“I ended up having an abortion. And it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. I was devastated,” she revealed. “I did it and we both cried. We were both destroyed and not long after that we fell apart and broke up. I couldn’t live with myself.”



Following her abortion, Lisa Marie was so distraught and felt the need to “make amends” and shared that she “planned and plotted and schemed” to figure out when she was ovulating.



“I didn’t care if he wanted to be a part of it or not. I felt that I had to redeem, to make amends, because I still couldn’t believe I had had an abortion,” she wrote. “I thought, I’m going to have this child. There is a child I need to be having.”



Riley was then born in 1989, followed by Benjamin in 1992.

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. (Credit: Getty )

Lisa Marie and Danny were both very young when they got married; she was 20 years old and Danny was 24.



“The marriage I was in, there was so much resentment about who I was, because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle,” she told Marie Claire in 2007. “It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier.”



However, following their divorce, the two stayed close and their relationship became more like “brother and sister.”



“Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don’t have to put your crap on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized,” she told PEOPLE in 2005.



“I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father.”

