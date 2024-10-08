For the one-year anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death, Penguin Random House announced it will be releasing her memoir in late 2024.

Lisa Marie’s daughter, Daisy Jones and the Six star Riley Keough, helped finish her mother’s memoir, detailing her life as the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and following her own personal journey.

The 54-year-old, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was reportedly working on the book at the time of her death.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Riley stated in a press release from January 11, 2024.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter Riley Keough were very close and were photographed together regularly. (Credit: Getty)

From Here To The Great Unknown is set to be released in Australia on October 9, along with an audiobook version voiced by Riley and Julia Roberts.

The memoir will cover her relationship with her father, her brief marriages with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, as well as her family life and how she dealt with the death of her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020.

The press release describes the book as “the most intimate look at the Presley family to date.”

Lisa Marie struggled following the death of her father Elvis Presley and the tragic passing of her son Benjamin. (Credit: Getty)

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” Riley said.

Lisa Marie will be able to tell parts of her own story through a special aspect of the audiobook edition where listeners will hear never-before-heard recordings of Lisa Marie as part of the audio version.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video of Riley in the recording booth, she said: “I aim not only to honour my mother, but to tell a human story in what I know is an extraordinary circumstance.”



“I am aware that the recordings my mother left are a gift. So often, all that’s left of a loved one is a saved and re-saved voicemail, a short video on a phone, some favourite photos. I take the privilege of these tapes very seriously.”

Riley hopes to honor her last memoir with the memoir. (Credit: Getty)

Lisa Marie’s daughter hopes to present her mum as a “three-dimensional human being” and go beneath the magazine headline idea of her.



“To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatised, joyous, grieving – everything that she was throughout her remarkable life,” she said.

“I want to give a voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive.”

You can order From Here To The Great Unknown by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough on Amazon and Big W.

You can order the audiobook version through Audible.