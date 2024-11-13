Following the release of the brand-new cookbook A Fish For All Seasons: 35 Seafood Species You Need to Love More by Sydney Fish Market, New Idea has chatted with author and Sydney Seafood School Manager Sally Webb to hear all about her tips when it comes to cooking with seafood.

It’s no secret that Aussies LOVE seafood, and luckily, we are blessed with an abundance of it, however, people tend to play it safe when it comes to cooking with seafood… that’s where this new cookbook comes in.

Sydney Fish Market is on a mission to help Australians become more adventurous when it comes to cooking with seafood and help us explore lesser-known species all while embracing seasonal, sustainable eating.



“Our mission at Sydney Fish Market is to promote the huge range of seafood species available across New South Wales and around Australia, and our aim at Sydney Seafood School is to give people the confidence to cook more with seafood,” Sally said.



“A Fish for All Seasons combines these two missions, focusing on the species that deserve to be loved more (which can often work out as a more affordable and sustainable option) and providing achievable and delicious seasonal seafood recipes.”

Sydney Fish Market has a wide range of fresh seafood available to shoppers (Credit: Getty)

THE BOOK’S PURPOSE

On top of providing buyers with a range of delicious seafood recipes, the heart of the book revolves around sustainability and seasonal eating.



“We’ve suggested most of the species in the book precisely because they are in plentiful supply, they are caught responsibly or farmed sustainably,” Sally told New Idea.



The book is separated into seasonal chapters to showcase seafood that is at its peak during that time of year, however, “it’s not to say those seafood species are only available in that season” – it simply means those species are at their peak time.

COOKING TIPS

Sally shared her best tips when it comes to buying and preparing seafood, offering practical advice for making the task that little bit easier for home cooks.

Here’s what she had to say:

Work with the seasons.

Be flexible.

Ask your fishmonger for their advice.

Use our species swap suggestions in the book as a guide (there’s always an option if you can’t find your first choice).

Don’t be afraid to try whole fish – it’s actually really straightforward to cook and can work out as a more affordable option too. It’s also really impressive to serve to guests.

(Credit: Supplied)

WHERE TO START

When purchasing a new cookbook, it can be daunting to figure out where to start, that’s why Sally has shared her favourite recipe from A Fish for All Seasons!



“I was there for the recipe testing and shooting so I can vouch for the fact that they are all delicious!” Sally told New Idea, however, she did point out the World’s Best Fish ‘N’ Chips recipe included in the book.

“We use Red Gurnard which is such an underrated species,” she said.



“Most people know Flathead, but Gurnard is so similar in taste and texture at around half the price. The beer batter is crisp, the fish is sweet and flaky, and the chips are next level.



“I also love the Salads, Sides and Basics chapter as it’s full of side dishes and sauces that are great to have on hand to fancy up a simple fillet of fish or indeed a piece of meat. Speaking of sauces, the Pepperberry and River Mint Tartare is a brilliant accompaniment to the fish and chips.”

(Credit: Supplied)

WHERE TO BUY

If you love seafood and want to be more adventurous when it comes to cooking, A Fish For All Seasons: 35 Seafood Species You Need to Love More is a must-have! Don’t miss out on this exciting new release and get your hands on the book here.