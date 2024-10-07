Aussie icon John Farnham best known for his smash hit song You’re The Voice, will be releasing his memoir, The Voice Inside, in late 2024.



It has now been revealed that John’s golden voice will be heard again in an audio version of the memoir. It has been over two years since the iconic singer underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth and he has been quietly recovering at his Melbourne home since.

The Daily Telegraph has now reported that both John and his wife Jill will be included in the audiobook version and fans are thrilled!

When the memoir was first announced in early April 2024, John revealed that despite having continuously been asked to tell his story over the years, only now feels like the right time.

“It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad and now that I have started it, it is all rushing back. I hope the book engages and entertains, because that’s what so much of my life has been about,” he said.

The brand-new tell-all was written in partnership with award-winning writer and director Poppy Stickell, who also directed John’s documentary, John Farnham: Finding the Voice (2023). and produced by Hachette Australia and Talentworks.

John had his first number one single in 1968 when he was just 18. He was performing as Johnny Farnham at this time. (Credit: Getty)

“The Voice Inside charts John Farnham’s very personal and public journey, told in his own words and with his inimitable humour, insight, and humility,” the publishing company wrote in a statement on Facebook.

What is John Farnhman’s memoir The Voice Inside about?

The Voice Inside explores some of John’s biggest challenges while also revisiting many of the incredible moments in his life dating all the way back to his childhood.

“It is the story of the resilience John found as his stellar career stalled, record companies turned their backs, and he faced financial ruin,” the description reads.

“It is the story of triumph over adversity after a devastating diagnosis of mouth cancer in 2022, only months after the death of his long-time friend and manager, Glenn Wheatley.”

John’s career has had significant ups and downs. (Credit: Big W)

When will John Farnham’s memoir The Voice Inside be released?

The Voice Inside by John Farnham with Poppy Stockell will be released by Hachette Australia on October 30, 2024.

You can pre-order The Voice Inside from Big W for $29 (previously $49.99).