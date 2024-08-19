Easy book week costumes to save you the stress

Another year, another book week. And with the 2024 theme being ‘Reading is Magic’, some of us are probably wishing we had a little magic right now to whip up a costume.
For those wanting to get a bit more creative, Spotlight have a huge catalogue of projects ranging from easy to difficult. But if you’ve left it to the last minute (we’ve all been there!), no need to panic just yet. We’ve rounded up the best hassle-free costumes that are ready to go.
01
Spartys Kids Wonder Costume
$18 at Spotlight
For the whimsical reader, this versatile dress can be worn well after book week – and for a great price! All you need is a cup and saucer or a plush rabbit and you’re ready for wonderland.
02
Marvel Iron Man Classic Avengers Childrens Costume
$22 at Big W
Fighting crime has never looked so affordable thanks to this sleek Iron Man costume.
03
Harry Potter – Gryffindor Deluxe Robe Kids Costume
$32 at Target
A classic costume – and for good reason! Your little one will be ready for Hogwarts with this Harry Potter robe. Just add a wand and you’re good to go.
04
Bluey Classic Kids Costume Blue
$40 at Spotlight
Beloved by kids and parents around the globe. Dress up your little one as everyone’s favourite blue heeler. Extra props if you decide to dress up as Bluey’s mum Chilli!
05
Willy Wonka Kids Costume Multicoloured
$70 at Spotlight
No golden ticket required for this premium Willy Wonka suit.
06
Sleeping Beauty Filagree Costume Multicoloured
$52 at Spotlight
Customise this dreamy dress to reflect whichever princess you fancy. Ideal for dressing up as a certain beauty who likes to sleep…
07
Disney Peter Pan Deluxe Kids Costume
$30 at Big W
Neverland doesn’t feel so far away with this deluxe Peter Pan costume.