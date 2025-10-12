Pink and husband Carey “going through it” as insider spills on relationship

They’ve split and reunited twice before, but now Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have fuelled speculation that their relationship is heading for a permanent hiatus.

The duo – who share children Willow, 14, and Jameson, eight – were spotted together in New York on September 30, appearing stony-faced as they sipped on cocktails. What’s more, there were no wedding rings in sight!

A concerned onlooker who saw the pair noted how Pink, 46, seemed glued to her phone, while Carey, 50, attempted unsuccessfully to engage the singer in conversation.

“Pink and Carey are going through it right now,” a source confirms to New Idea.

They add that the couple is navigating a “string of issues” that appear to have risen to the surface after Carey suffered a serious abdominal injury during a motocross practice in May that led to his hospitalisation.

“Pink gets frustrated with Carey’s recklessness sometimes, because it’s always her and the kids who end up paying the price,” the insider says, adding that Pink’s desire to “leave America” is another bone of contention between them.

“Unfortunately, moving abroad is not an option due to Carey’s work, but Pink’s starting to feel like a caged bird,” the source spills.

“You can see why she goes on these huge tours so often. She’s already pushing for another one, but she’s got to produce an album first.”

Added to the strain is the fact that Willow is now at an age where she’s being as opinionated as her mother – something our source says means Pink is having to “readjust their relationship, otherwise it’s just like arguing sisters”.

With Carey “caught up playing peacemaker”, it’s not a recipe for smooth sailing in the Hart household, the insider says.

The couple has navigated stormy waters before. After first dating from 2001 and 2003, they split before getting back together in 2004. That reunion lasted four years – and saw the duo marry – but by 2008 it was over once again, with a rep for Pink telling People, “While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

A year later, the romance was back on – with Carey and Pink calling off their divorce, and going on to welcome their kids.

In 2020, Pink said she and Carey “speak two different languages” and credited “couples counselling” for seeing them stick it out.

“The priority for Pink and Carey is the kids, and they’re not going to walk away from this marriage easily,” our source spills.

“Pink and Carey know firsthand just how many times they change their minds, so any serious split is going to be slower than Chris and Gwyneth’s conscious uncoupling saga.”