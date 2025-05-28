Pink’s song ‘What About Us’ could well have come in handy when she gave her daredevil husband, Carey Hart, an ultimatum following his latest motocross accident, warning him, “enough is enough”.

Advertisement

Carey, 49, recently crashed his bike while trying to execute a jump, and was hospitalised after severing his small intestine from his colon. He explained via Instagram that he “took a handlebar to the gut”.

Carey apologised to his wife, 45, in the May 18 post for “putting her through this again”.

Carey’s been a motocross star for more than 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

But New Idea can report that Pink, who wed Carey in 2006, was “furious” about the accident and “frightened that she could’ve lost him”.

Advertisement

The couple are parents to daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, eight.

“The crazy thing is that earlier this year they both agreed he would slow down a bit so they could grow old together,” our source says.

“This accident has really scared Pink because it was very bad. Carey was in the hospital for at least a week, and it put her and the kids through hell.”

Kids Willow and Jameson visited their father, Carey, in the hospital. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Carey has been a motocross star for more than two decades and has suffered numerous injuries over the years. Last year, he revealed in an interview that he was in the “high 80s for broken bones”.

While Pink is quite the daredevil herself, as her aerial acrobatic feats during her 2024 Summer Carnival tour proved, she is also a “realist,” says our source.

“She’s pointed out that Carey is turning 50 in July and he’s had a great career in sport – but it’s time to get real about his age and limitations,” our insider adds.

“She’s told him to get serious about retiring so he can stick around … for her and their kids.”

Advertisement