Fans can’t believe how grown up Pink’s daughter Willow looks in new photos

Pink was every inch the proud mother as her daughter Willow started high school this week.

The singer’s husband Carey Hart took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the milestone.

The Motorcross champion, 50, shared photographs of their daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, eight, heading back to school after the holidays.

In a caption, he revealed it was Willow’s first day at high school as he shared his pride.

Pink’s daughter Willow has started high school. (Credit: Instagram)

“1st day of school for the kiddo’s!!!! So crazy that Willz is starting high school today,” he gushed.

“My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream. You will be on broadway one day. So proud of you.”

“And Jamo, just don’t eat to much glue,” he jokingly added.

And fans couldn’t believe how much Willow looks like her famous mother.

“She looks so much like her momma. Beautiful,” one commented.

Pink’s husband Carey Hart also shared a picture of their son Jameson going back to school. (Credit: Instagram)

“Omg willow is so gorgeous like her mama,” another gushed.

A third said: “How adorable. She can’t be anything but amazing with parents like you both!”

“They are so grown up!” a fourth said while another added: “Mom and Dad both have mini me’s. So cute.”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey welcomed Willow in June 2011 and Jameson in December 2016.

Pink is pictured with Willow in December. (Credit: Instagram)

The married couple started dating in 2001 but they went their separate ways after two years together.

However, they later reconciled and went on to get married in Costa Rica in January 2006.

They live in the United States with their two children but have previously discussed moving Down Under.

While touring last year, Pink said she was “seriously considering” becoming an Australian citizen.

Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006. (Credit: Instagram)

“Pink and Carey have always been serious about finding a place in Australia, but the travel shutdowns put it on the backburner,” a source claimed at the time.

New Idea also revealed Pink was secretly hunting for a local bolthole to call home at this time.

“From the people to the laid-back lifestyle, she feels at peace there,” the source said.