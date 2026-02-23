EXCLUSIVE: Colin Farrell “actively pursuing” romance with Nicole Kidman

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell became close while filming back-to-back movies in 2016.

and became close while filming back-to-back movies in 2016. In 2023, the actress admitted that she felt a deep connection with Colin when they first met.

with Colin when they first met. “He’s my knight in shining armour,” she said.

Nicole has become Hollywood’s most-eligible bachelorette since splitting from ex Keith Urban .

. The actress has recently been linked to Orlando Bloom, Simon Baker and businessman Paul Salem.

Nicole Kidman once described Colin Farrell as being her “knight in shining armour”. But now that the actress is single, the Irish heart-throb is hoping for a title upgrade – to that of Nicole’s lover!

It’s been 10 years since Nicole and Colin spent several months together filming back-to-back projects, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Beguiled. Both films were filmed in 2016 and released in 2017.

The pair, a source tells New Idea, have been “rock-solid friends since”, but now Colin’s eager to wine and dine Nicole.

While infamous flirt Colin “tried it on” on set, our source says Nicole always firmly “put him in his place” as she was still in her “golden years” with now ex-husband, Keith Urban.

“Colin never stopped crushing on her, though, and his ‘unrequited love’ became a long-running joke for the six months they were filming those two films,” dishes the source.

Their chemistry was on display at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Credit: Getty)

Their emotional connection

Nicole, 58, admits she felt a deep connection with Colin, 49, from the moment they met.

“[I] felt like I had found both my knight in shining armour and partner in crime,” she said in 2023.

“He was very emotionally open with me, and I’m very protective of him. I admire his tenacity, resilience, sense of humour”.

Nicole and Colin appeared in The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer together. (Credit: Alamy, A24)

With this in mind, our source says the only “shock” about Colin now reaching out to Nicole for a date is that he didn’t do it the moment her divorce from Keith was made public back in September.

“He’ll always have a soft spot for her – she’s his dream lady, and he can’t believe Keith let her get away,” says the source.

“Colin told him back in 2016 that he was the luckiest man alive.”

However, Colin, who is believed to be single, needs to act fast! He is not the only one eager to date Nicole.

Colin introduced Nicole to his son, Henry, at the 2023 Oscars. (Credit: ABC Network)

Actors Orlando Bloom and Simon Baker are said to be interested. TMZ has also reported that multimillionaire businessman Paul Salem, the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, also wants to be set up with Nicole.

“Colin knows there’s a long line of eligible bachelors knocking down her door right now. But he’s convinced there was a spark back then, and as far as he’s concerned, this is unfinished business,” says the source.