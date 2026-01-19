Nicole Kidman sells Sydney apartment for $8.5m after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has sold one of her Sydney apartments for a record $8.5million.

The actress, 58, has marked the start of her new chapter by selling her three-bedroom Milsons Point apartment.

She bought the property, which has views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, for $7.7million in 2023.

Nicole and Keith were believed to own multiple apartments in the building and leased out the Sydney units.

According to reports, they spent a total of $27.5 million on other units in the apartment block over the years.

The sale comes after her and Keith’s divorce was finalised on January 6, with details emerging about how they will split their assets.

Nicole Kidman has sold one of her Sydney apartments. (Credit: Getty)

How will Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divide their properties?

Their assets will be divided by mutual agreement, with each person retaining what is currently in their possession, according to Page Six.

With a combined net worth of $500million, they are believed to own more than 10 properties across the United States and Australia.

They primarily lived in a 20-room Nashville home with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The couple also own a $6.8 million home in Beverly Hills and a $13.5million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

As well as their Milsons Point penthouses Down Under, they own a $6.5million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands.

The apartment overlooks the Sydney Harbour Bridge. (Credit: Realestate.com.au )

What was Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce agreement?

Nicole filed for divorce on September 30 in Nashville, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Their divorce was finalised on January 6, and the couple agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights, PEOPLE reported.

Their two daughters will reportedly live with Nicole for 306 days of the year, and Keith “every other weekend”.

Nicole and Keith will divide their assets by mutual agreement after their divorce, it has been claimed. (Credit: Getty)

The couple will be required to “behave with each other” to provide a “loving, stable, consistent and nurturing” relationship for their children.

“They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,” the agreement reportedly added.

It was also claimed that the parents will share joint responsibility for major decisions in their daughters’ lives.

