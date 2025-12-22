EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban spotted with Nicole Kidman “look-alike”

Nashville continues to buzz with stories of Keith Urban’s love life following his September split from Nicole Kidman – and his ex-wife is demanding answers… now!

Advertisement

Reports claim the country crooner has been “sowing his wild oats” as a newly single man, with fresh whispers “he’s drawn to a Nicole look-alike”.

“Keith certainly has a type,” a Nashville-based pal tells New Idea.

“Most of these young ladies have very similar looks to Nicole, but there’s one who’s caught his eye who is the absolute spit of Nicole when she and Keith first got together.”

Nicole Kidman has been left disgruntled over Keith Urban’s love life making headlines. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

While the mystery woman’s name is being kept under wraps, Keith, 58, has been linked to several rising country stars since the divorce news broke, including Kelsea Ballerini, 32. He reportedly bonded with her over their respective break-ups.

Then there is his 25-year-old tour guitarist, Maggie Baugh. A particularly friendly duet sparked weeks of speculation that there was more than just onstage chemistry going on.

He’s also quite close to Karley Scott Collins, another opener on his High and Alive Tour.

Advertisement

In July, as Nicole and Keith continued to forge separate lives before officially splitting, he and Karley, 26, were seen hanging out as friends at a party.

Ladies have always flocked to Keith, drawn to his charm on tour buses and friendly demeanour backstage. In 2017, he was seen giving a mystery redhead a platonic hug backstage.

While Keith always remained faithful to Nicole, sources say him now dating a younger version of his 58-year-old ex mcould be a step too far.

“None of this is easy for Nicole, but Keith possibly moving on with a younger, hotter version of her … that’s going to do her head in, frankly,” says the pal.

Advertisement

New Idea can reveal Keith was spotted sharing a hug with a mystery woman. (Credit: New Idea)

Friends are urging Nicole to demand answers from the man who once described her as a “maniac in bed” in one of his songs.

“Nicole knows there’s no smoke without fire, and she wants the truth before she and [daughters] Sunday and Faith find out the hard way,” adds the pal.

“Keith’s business does involve him working with a lot of young, talented women, and Nicole knows firsthand how rumours can be exaggerated. But her fear is how he’s handling the pressure. If he’s trying to play decoy games and protect whoever it is that’s captured his heart, then it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught.”

Advertisement

“Nicole’s making out she doesn’t care even though she does, but she’s worried about their girls, who are struggling with their dad being cast as some kind of player.”