Maggie Baugh’s loved ones reveal the truth about THOSE Keith Urban rumours

Keith Urban’s guitarist, Maggie Baugh, has found herself unexpectedly in the spotlight after the singer’s split from Nicole Kidman.

Nicole, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, this week after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

Since the news emerged, attention was drawn to a video clip shared by musician Maggie, 25, just days earlier from a performance with Keith.

In the footage, Keith changed the lyrics in The Fighter, which he wrote about Nicole, to reference Maggie, who had joined him on tour.

Maggie Baugh’s loved ones have hit back after rumours surrounding her relationship with Keith Urban. (Credit: Getty)

Instead of singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” he belted out, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”, though some fans pointed out he often changes the lyrics to reference whomever he shares the stage with.

Despite this, fans became convinced the lyric change was his way of hinting at his split from Nicole, and people were quick to slam Maggie for sharing the footage with the caption, “Did he just say that 👀”, branding it as “tacky”.

However, Maggie’s loved ones have now flocked to her defence and slammed the wild rumours that there was anything romantic going on between her and Keith.

Her friend, Sami Matarante, passionately took to the comments section of Maggie’s most recent Instagram posts to slam trolls for targeting her with vile abuse.

“I don’t know how some of you sleep at night. The vile harassment in these comments towards a girl who’s only guilty of playing guitar,” she angrily wrote.

Maggie frequently joins Keith on stage and she came under attention online after sharing a clip of them both on stage. (Credit: Getty)

“Even if she weren’t my friend and I didn’t know for a fact that there’s no truth to what pathetic strangers on the internet have projected on to Maggie, this video is hardly proof of anything.

“Buncha bangwagon hopping bullies with nothing better to do. I hope you step on a Lego.”

Numerous Instagram users were quick to question why Maggie’s publicist hadn’t set the record straight, prompting Sami to share some further choice words.

“Not every artist has a publicist. Maggie is 25 and has worked her a** off to get where she is completely on her own,” she clarified.

Sami insisted she knew nothing was going on when quizzed further, as she jumped to Maggie’s defence.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Sami as they praised her for standing up for Maggie.

“It hurts to watch grown women pile on to her when you don’t know the first thing about her heart,” one person wrote.

“I came here to say the same thing! I don’t personally know her, but it’s p***ing me off the way people are harassing her,” another said.

“I wish everyone was like you!!! Her support system is showing up for her and I think she knows rationally that these people don’t know her heart, but it’s still tough to be attacked so ruthlessly,” a third added.

Maggie’s father, Chuck Baugh, has also reportedly clapped back at the rampant speculation online.

According to TMZ, Chuck shared a video speculating about Maggie and Keith’s relationship alongside the words: “NO. Just No.”

He also allegedly told the Daily Mail: “I don’t have any information regarding that, aside from the fact that she plays guitar for him.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated after 19 years together. (Credit: Getty)

Maggie met Keith when the Somebody Like You singer invited her to perform at the 2024 CMT Awards, and then asked her to join his touring band.

Since then, they have performed together at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, during his tour and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Meanwhile, news of Keith and Nicole’s split emerged earlier this week, and it has been claimed that they have been living apart for several months.

Keith has already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family mansion, and there have been reports circulating claiming that Keith has since moved on with someone else.

TMZ reported that Nicole’s inner circle and the “Nashville community” believe that he has since moved on.

It has been claimed that Keith has since moved on with somebody new. (Credit: Instagram)

A “well-placed Nashville music business PR source” also told The Daily Mail that he has now moved on with a “younger woman in the music industry”.

A day after TMZ broke the story about their split, Nicole filed for divorce in Nashville, according to PEOPLE. In the filing, she cited irreconcilable differences.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.