Fans slam Keith Urban for “vile” stunt that hinted at his split from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has come under fire for the way he hinted at his split from Nicole Kidman, before it was even announced.

After the news broke about the couple’s split and Nicole filing for divorce, fans have been scratching their heads, wondering where it all went wrong.

Especially when there have been reports about Keith since moving on with someone else.

Now, a video has surfaced from one of his previous performances, where he changed the lyrics to his song The Fighter, which he originally wrote about Nicole.

Keith Urban has been performing with Maggie Baugh since they met in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Instead of singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” he referenced musician Maggie Baugh, who has joined him on his tour, and was on stage with him.

“When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”, he sang instead.

Maggie sparked outrage when she shared the clip on her Instagram page, with “Did he just say that👀” as the caption.

While she might have been sharing her excitement of being named by her idol, fans did not see it that way.

Her Instagram page has been flooded with comments questioning why she posted the video.

“Tacky with a capital T!” one fan said, with another agreeing, labelling the action as “vile”.

Maggie met Keith when the Somebody Like You singer invited her to perform at the 2024 CMT Awards, and then asked her to join his touring band.

Since then, they have performed together at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, during his tour and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fans also took to her comment section to slam the country singer for making this lyric change.

“Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better,” a disgruntled fan penned.

“Ew!! What an ass to do this to her !! I loved him, but not anymore,” another vented.

Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban also performed together at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival. (Credit: Getty)

With speculation rife months before their split, one loyal fan said his personality has been “very different over the last few months”.

Another fan agreed on Reddit and said the usually talkative performer did not say much when they saw him in concert.

“Thought it was weird that he talked a lot less,” they said. “Also didn’t show the video of him and Nicole’s wedding during Making Memories of Us.“

“Yeah, he didn’t play it at my show,” a fan commented in the thread.