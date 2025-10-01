Nicole Kidman “feels betrayed” by claims that Keith Urban has moved on

After news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shock split broke, outlets are claiming that the singer has already moved on with another woman.

A day after their separation was made public, TMZ has reported that Nicole’s inner circle and the “Nashville community” believe that he has since moved on with someone else.

“…all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” sources allegedly close to the Oscar winner said.

It also revealed that he has rented out his own home in Nashville.

Sources claim that Keith Urban has moved on. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s all over Nashville,” another source said of the claim.

A “well-placed Nashville music business PR source” told The Daily Mail that he has now moved on with a “younger woman in the music industry”.

“It’s all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery.”

A day after TMZ broke the story about their split, Nicole filed for divorce in Nashville, according to PEOPLE. In the filing, she cited irreconcilable differences.

It was a decision that was not made lightly, another source told the publication.

“Their split is turning dramatic,” they said.

“Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”

According to the filing seen by the publication, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

The filing revealed that their parenting plan involves their daughters, Sunday Rose and Margaret Faith, spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

The couple will also make parenting decisions together and not speak ill of one another in front of their families.

The actress filed for divorce on September 30. (Credit: Getty)

They also plan to “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

Their decision to split was one-sided, with a source telling The Daily Mail that their scheduling conflicts were a prominent factor.